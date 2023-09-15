Luxury Focal Bathys wireless headphones get essential free upgrade and new colourway

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

French audiophile brand has updated its luxury true wireless headphones with a great new feature, while also introducing a new colour – the Focal Bathys Dune.

Announced to coincide with the switch to USB-C by Apple for its iPhone 15 range, and most suitably the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models, the new and existing Focal Bathys variants will be able to directly connect to the phones for a truly Hi-Res audio experience.

The built-in DAC is capable of playing audio in up to 24-bits / 192kHz when wired, so you won't lose a single note or subtle detail, whether a track is stored on the phone or streamed over a Hi-Res service, such as Qoboz.

The software update that Focal is pushing to its existing and new Bathys over-ears uses Mimi – a technology that assesses a wearer's unique hearing capabilities and adjusts the sound signature accordingly. That means the audio you hear back is the best suited to you personally.

(Image credit: Focal)

The Bathys Dune headphones have a sand-like tone and are designed to complement the existing black and silver colourway.

As before, premium materials are used in their construction, including magnesium on the yokes and genuine leather on the headband. A backlit flame in the centre of the earcups is also an option.

Active noise cancellation is on board, with three user levels to adjust how much ambient noise you'd like to block. There is also Siri support for Apple iPhone users, while Google Assistant is supported too, for those with Android devices.

Existing Bathys owners should check the Focal & Naim app on their phones to start the Mimi hearing test. If you can't yet find the option, check to see if you need to update the app first.

Each of the models sports up to 30-hours of listening time on a single charge of the battery, as well as fast charging that allows an additional five hours for 15 minutes of charge time.

As with the black and silver model, the Focal Bathys Dune headphones are priced at £699 in the UK and are available from numerous retailers, including Selfridges.