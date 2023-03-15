Five new all-electric Porsches are on their way

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Porsche has shed light on plans for its next five electric cars, including a battery-powered version of its Cayenne and an all-new flagship SUV.

Speaking after its annual press conference in Stuttgart on Monday, the car maker said how the all-electric Macan has “reached the home straight” and will be available to buy in 2024. We recently saw an electric Macan prototype during a visit to a Porsche facility in Milan, where the car was confirmed to have a 100 kWh battery pack, charging speeds of up to 270 kW, and over 600 horsepower.

Porsche also said this week how all-electric 718 sports cars – better known as the two-seat Cayman and its convertible sibling the Boxster – are “planned for the middle of the decade.” Regarding the 718 duo, the company said how “in the medium term it will only be available as an all-electric model,” although we doubt petrol-powered Caymans and Boxsters will disappear until regulation forces them to.

They will be followed by the all-electric Cayenne SUV, the company said, adding: “The fourth generation of the SUV will underline Porsche’s goal of delivering more than 80% of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030.” Given its Cayenne and Macan SUVs currently account for more than half of Porsche’s total sales, and the electric Taycan makes up a further 10%, this goal seems perfectly achievable.

Also helping to reach that target will be an all-new car, announced by Porsche this week. Although details are scarce, the company says it will “expand its product portfolio upwards with an all-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne.”

Porsche added: “This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline [a roofline sloping downwards at the rear], along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle.”

This move is hardly surprising, given how the super-SUV market has exploded in recent years. Where an £80,000 Range Rover was once considered the pinnacle, brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and Ferrari have taken the SUV further up-market, in some cases pushing well past the £250,000 barrier. We’re not sure if Porsche will aim quite so high, but an electric rival to the £190,000 Aston Martin DBX707, currently regarded as the highest-performance SUV, wouldn’t be a surprise.