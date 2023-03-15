Five new all-electric Porsches are on their way

Porsche has shed light on plans for its next five electric cars, including a battery-powered version of its Cayenne and an all-new flagship SUV.
Speaking after its annual press conference in Stuttgart on Monday, the car maker said how the all-electric Macan has “reached the home straight” and will be available to buy in 2024. We recently saw an electric Macan prototype during a visit to a Porsche facility in Milan, where the car was confirmed to have a 100 kWh battery pack, charging speeds of up to 270 kW, and over 600 horsepower.
Porsche also said this week how all-electric 718 sports cars – better known as the two-seat Cayman and its convertible sibling the Boxster – are “planned for the middle of the decade.” Regarding the 718 duo, the company said how “in the medium term it will only be available as an all-electric model,” although we doubt petrol-powered Caymans and Boxsters will disappear until regulation forces them to.
They will be followed by the all-electric Cayenne SUV, the company said, adding: “The fourth generation of the SUV will underline Porsche’s goal of delivering more than 80% of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030.” Given its Cayenne and Macan SUVs currently account for more than half of Porsche’s total sales, and the electric Taycan makes up a further 10%, this goal seems perfectly achievable.
Also helping to reach that target will be an all-new car, announced by Porsche this week. Although details are scarce, the company says it will “expand its product portfolio upwards with an all-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne.”
Porsche added: “This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline [a roofline sloping downwards at the rear], along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle.”
This move is hardly surprising, given how the super-SUV market has exploded in recent years. Where an £80,000 Range Rover was once considered the pinnacle, brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and Ferrari have taken the SUV further up-market, in some cases pushing well past the £250,000 barrier. We’re not sure if Porsche will aim quite so high, but an electric rival to the £190,000 Aston Martin DBX707, currently regarded as the highest-performance SUV, wouldn’t be a surprise.