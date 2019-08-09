Fitbit Ace 2 vs Garmin Vivofit Jr 2: which is the best kids' activity tracker?

Kids are going back to school soon so all the parents can have a bit of a breather (and go back to work, too). Once you've returned from your annual leave and feel all recharged, it's time to gets the kids ready for the next school year.

You might need to restock on essentials, like backpacks or even laptops, and there is never a better time to get all these than in August, with all the back to school offers popping up at every retailer (we sometime wish school started after Black Friday, though).

Since you'll see your child less from September, this also means you won't be able to tell them to move around more during the day. How can you motivate them to get up and exercise a bit when you aren't there? You can get them a kids' activity tracker.

The Fitbit Ace 2 is the best kids' Fitbit and the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is the best Garmin activity tracker for kids, and both were designed to get kids moving, with loads of parental control options added. Having a fitness tracker makes it easy to motivate your child to lose the excess they put on eating takeaway every night during the school holidays.

The rundown: Fitbit Ace 2 vs Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2

Image 1 of 2 Fitbit Ace 2 – Watermelon / Teal (Image credit: Fitbit) Image 2 of 2 Fitbit Ace 2 – Night sky / Neon yellow (Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Ace 2 has a rechargeable battery that can last up to five days, is water resistant to 50 metres, tracks activity (of course) and the screen displays delightful animations when your child hits a daily goal.

Compatible with the Fitbit app, the Ace 2 also supports pre-set smartphone notifications (e.g. calls) and has a built-in vibration motor for added interactivity. There are two colours to choose from but unfortunately, the really cool printed straps are extra.

Not to mention, this kids' activity tracker can monitor calories, steps and even sleep. You can set challenges for your child in the app which has parental level control as well as a child friendly interface for the little ones.

Today's best Fitbit Ace 2 deals ? $69.95 View $69.95 View $69.95 View $69.95 View Show More Deals

Image 1 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Spider-Man Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 2 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Captain America Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 3 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Disney Princess Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 4 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Disney Minnie Mouse Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 5 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 The Resistance Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 6 of 6 Garmin vivofit Jr 2 Marvel Spider-Man Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is also swim-friendly and has a replaceable battery that can last well over a year. It also comes in a variety of strap designs, choose from Disney, Star Wars or even Marvel themed prints to match your child's interest.

The accompanying app has great little games that will make it easier for your child to reach their 60-minute daily activity goal. And the games also match the style of the watch! Chase criminals with the Spider-man watch and help out on Mickey's birthday bash with the Minnie Mouse version.

Today's best Garmin Vivofit JR 2 deals ? Reduced Price $79.99 $40 View $45 View Reduced Price $99.99 $59.99 View $59.99 View Show More Deals

Which kids' fitness tracker should you buy?

The Fitbit Ace 2 suits older children more with its subtler but cool design and smartphone connectivity. The calorie counting is also more suited for older kids as well as the vibration motor, which might distract smaller children.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2, with the interactive games and fun straps, is aimed more at younger children. The super long battery life means it is less fuss to maintain and the strap envelopes the displays well enough so it will withstand playtime bumps.

Both activity trackers are sold for roughly the same price so it is really down to your (and your child's) preference which one to go for.

This inexpensive gadget can incentivise your child exercise more which can have great health benefits on the long run.

More fitness trackers and smartwatches (for adults)