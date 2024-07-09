Fender upgrades its hero guitar models

Fender’s Player Series of guitars are its workhorse models. Designed to be gigged, they provide premium bodies and tech to produce the legendary Fender sound for an affordable price. The all-new Player II Series provides a big update to the range and is available across 12 guitar and bass models.

These Player II models feature a range of new features and specs, and also come in a range of new colours, inspired by 50s and 60s vintage cars. The ash and mahogany chambered bodies are finished in Coral Red, Aquatone Blue, Hialeah Yellow and Birch Green, ensuring that the new generation of guitarists not only sound great but also look the part.

“We listened to the feedback from musicians around the world and incorporated their insights to refine and innovate our instruments, says Fender’s Executive Vice President of Product, Justin Norvell. “The Player II Series is not just an upgrade, it's a detailed re-imagining of our core silhouettes, highlighting our dedication to quality and the continuous refinement of our instruments.”

Fender Player II Jaguar (Image credit: Fender)

Some of the standout models include the Player II Jaguar, popular with the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, and Nirvana’s Kurt Kobain. It features a new Alnico V bridge pick-up and looks incredible in the new Aquatone Blue. The Player II Stratocaster and Player II Telecaster both also use the single coil Alnico V pickups and come in a choice of ash or mahogany bodies. The Strat also comes in a lefthanded version.

The range also includes an HSS version of the Stratocaster (two single coils and one humbucker), an HH Telecaster (dual humbucker pickup) and a Jazzmaster. For bass players, there’s Precision, Jazz and Mustang bass guitars, all with the new Alnico V Split-Coil pickups.

Prices start from £619 for the Mustang and £679 for the Mustang bass, going up to £829 for the HSS Stratocaster with the chambered ash body. See all models and colours on the Fender page.

Fender Player II Series Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)