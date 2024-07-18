Amazon's biggest sci-fi series set to sweep the board at the Emmys – but one major nomination is criminally missing

Quick Summary Fallout has been nominated in 16 categories at this year's Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor. But there's no recognition for the show's female lead, Ella Purnell.

The nominations for the 2024 Emmys have been announced and shows found on streaming services have a great chance of sweeping the board, but while the record-breaking Fallout appears in 16 categories, there's one major ommission.

Amazon Prime Video's biggest sci-fi series of the last 12 months (and ever) owes much to the superb Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and he's rightly been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. However, its success is also down to the incredible, literally wide-eyed performance of Ella Purnell as Lucy... she's undoubtedly the star.

And for some unfathomable reason, the Television Academy seems to have ignored her.

She's neither in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category nor even recognised as the best supporting actress (which she isn't anyway, as the lead in the show, but you don't know what was in their thinking process).

Fallout | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

To be fair, she's in good company. Jonathan Nolan has also been shunned in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominations, which equally comes as a shock considering his three episodes – the first three – are jaw-dropping in their scope and story telling. They set the very bedrock for the first season and others coming in the future.

After all, Fallout is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Still, it could have a great night on Sunday 15 September regardless, with its 16 nominations which you can see below.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout's Emmys 2024 nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – "The End"

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes – "The End"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series – "The End"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series – "The Ghouls"

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – "The Head"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – "The Beginning"

Outstanding Music Supervision – "The End"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – "The Target"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) - "The Target"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

Outstanding Stunt Performance – "The Target"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – "The End"

Amazon has also been nominated in the Outstanding Emerging Media Program, for the online spinoff Fallout: Vault 33.

Other streaming services and shows that could snag multiple awards during the 2024 Emmys include Netflix, which has secured 18 nominations for The Crown alone, plus a few nominations for Baby Reindeer, including for just about the entire cast – including creator and writer, Richard Gadd, for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Sci-fi has also been recognised elsewhere, with 3 Body Problem snagging six nominations.

We'll just have to wait to see if genre TV makes a significant impact this year or not.