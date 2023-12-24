Expert reveals 6 foods that will help combat the Christmas hangover

Without a doubt, the festive season is the busiest time of the year. From family get-togethers to work parties, Christmas is about spending time with loved ones. However, if you're like me, the festive food and drinks are pretty important as well...

We've already covered the 5 tips for eating mindfully and guilt-free at Christmas, but what happens when it comes to drinking? We spoke to nutrition expert, Kyle Crowley at Protein Works, who has shared the best foods that help avoid a dreaded hangover. We know, you're welcome.

Before we begin, make sure you check out our recommended alcohol-free drinks if steering clear of the booze this Christmas!

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best foods to consume before a night out drinking as they are full of vitamin B, which is valuable in protecting your liver, as well as the amino acid cysteine helping to rid your body of toxins.

They’re also packed full of protein, so are a fantastic food to help keep the munchies at bay and avoid waking up next to a greasy half-eaten kebab.

2. Salmon

Salmon's high-protein and healthy fats make for a great pre-drinking food. In particular, the fat helps slow the rate at which food leaves your stomach, which slows the rate of alcohol absorption into your blood. This means you won’t feel like death in the morning.

3. Oats

Oats are a great source of fibre and protein, which help make you feel fuller for longer and line your stomach before drinking. Many studies have also shown that oats can help improve liver function and protect against alcohol-induced liver damage.

4. Bananas

When we drink, naturally, we need to use the bathroom more frequently. However, once the seal is broken, we risk ridding ourselves of important sodium and potassium electrolytes which help keep our body hydrated.

By eating a banana, you’re helping to increase your potassium store and hydration throughout the night, which should leave you feeling a little better in the morning.

5. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are not only another great source of potassium, which will help keep your body more hydrated throughout the night, but are also high in complex carbohydrates. This will help slow digestion and reduce the effects of alcohol on the body.

6. Protein

Consuming a high-protein meal or even a protein shake before drinking can be beneficial in helping ensure you are well-nourished. Just like the effects of eggs and salmon, a meal rich in protein helps curb hunger and consequently slow down the absorption of alcohol in your bloodstream. This can help minimise the severity of a hangover the next day.

While having a festive drink can be a nice way to celebrate the holiday with family and friends, Protein Works also wants to remind people not to feel pressured to consume alcohol during Christmas if they don’t want to.