Everything you need to know about buying an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is now on sale. Except you can't buy one from an Apple Store. Confused? Don't be. We've got all the info you need.

Where to buy

Apple doesn't have enough stock, so won't have the device for sale in-store until June, according to a leaked memo. If you go into an Apple Store today, you can try one on, play with it, and staff will help you choose a style that's right for you. Then you can order one online using Apple's Kiosk system. You'll have to wait weeks for delivery though – every model is sold out on the Apple website.



If you want one today and you didn't pre-order, get yourself down to either Selfridges or Dover Street Market. They'll gladly help you empty your wallet. Well, all that money was weighing you down wasn't it.

The Watch App Store is live

If you're intrigued as to which apps are available for your new toy, just fire up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head to the App Store section. Behold! You'll be able to see some of the apps you can download once you've bought the device. Try to download them using your iPhone, and it'll redirect you to the iPhone version of the app. Look in the standard App Store, and it'll tell you which apps have Apple Watch versions also available. At the moment it only shows a selection, but expect that to grow as it's updated.

New adverts

Apple has unveiled three new ads for the device showing how it will generally improve your life. The first shows how it can supercharge your relationship.





The second, how it can help you get fit.

And the third, how it can get you up in the morning and get you to work. To be honest, we've managed ok so far, but we're willing to give it a go.



If you pre-ordered

Yours should be dropping through your letterbox any day now. Unless it was delayed, in which case you could be in for a wait. Some models are listed as not shipping until August, but one recent rumour said Apple was deliberately under promising so customers wouldn't be disappointed. So it's a case of wait and see.

After this, business as usual

Don't worry, not every Apple launch will be as confusing as this. The firm's retail chief Angela Ahrendts recently said Apple would go back to its normal in-store launches once the MacBook and Apple Watch are on sale. It only went down this avenue because the Apple Watch is such a personal device, according to Ahrendts. So the queues outside Apple Stores will be with us for a while yet.