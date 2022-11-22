Epic THX-certified 27in Razer gaming monitor falls to new low price

The Razer Raptor 27 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor is just £549

Razer Raptor 27
(Image credit: Razer)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

The promotional image above was enough to suck me into Razer's lure, sure, but once you dig into the specification of the Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor you'll be smitten. Especially as this Black Friday deal dumps the price down by hundreds of pounds.

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor: was £899, now £549 on Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

The Raptor 27 is the first ever gaming monitor to be THX certified, offers Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync for perfectly matched frames-per-second fluidity, and delivers a 1440p resolution at 165Hz. That it's on the Microsoft Store tells you something: this would be a great Xbox or PC monitor for your gaming endeavours. 

Razer Raptor 27: was £899

Razer Raptor 27: was £899, now £549 at Microsoft Store

Shopping for one of the best gaming monitors on the market? If you can forego 4K resolution then this 1440p 165Hz option is a brilliantly stylish and capable package that's a great price in the sales.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As you can see from the shopping widget below, Microsoft is really trailblazing with this deal: the £549 asking price is £350 less than you'll pay at Razer's own store, and it's £250 less than Amazon is asking too. You won't find it at a better price right now.

Indeed, Microsoft's Black Friday sales have been pretty eye-opening: my favourite so far was the Xbox Series S price drop to £189 (which is almost 25% off), which made it into my 10 Best Black Friday Deals Actually Worth Buying featurette.

