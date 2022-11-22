Epic THX-certified 27in Razer gaming monitor falls to new low price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The promotional image above was enough to suck me into Razer's lure, sure, but once you dig into the specification of the Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor you'll be smitten. Especially as this Black Friday deal dumps the price down by hundreds of pounds.

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor: was £899 , now £549 on Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

The Raptor 27 is the first ever gaming monitor to be THX certified, offers Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync for perfectly matched frames-per-second fluidity, and delivers a 1440p resolution at 165Hz. That it's on the Microsoft Store tells you something: this would be a great Xbox or PC monitor for your gaming endeavours.

As you can see from the shopping widget below, Microsoft is really trailblazing with this deal: the £549 asking price is £350 less than you'll pay at Razer's own store, and it's £250 less than Amazon is asking too. You won't find it at a better price right now.

Indeed, Microsoft's Black Friday sales have been pretty eye-opening: my favourite so far was the Xbox Series S price drop to £189 (which is almost 25% off), which made it into my 10 Best Black Friday Deals Actually Worth Buying featurette.