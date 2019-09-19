Wake up USA, there's a great Dyson deal! Over $120 off the awesome Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner

America, are you looking for a cheap Dyson deal on a best-in-class Dyson cordless vacuum? Well, look no further because through to Saturday you can buy the V8 Absolute in a most fetching iron and nickel color finish, with $120 off the usual selling price.

• Buy Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum for $329.99 at Dyson USA, Was $449.99, save $120

The UK has sent many things to America that Americans love: The Beatles, Harry Potter, James Corden, Dyson vacuum cleaners. But there's only a great saving to be had on the last one.

The Dyson V8 was the last truly compact vacuum that Dyson made – it's since concentrated on the more powerful but bigger-bodied likes of V10 and V11. However, the V8 was also the first Dyson cordless that really could clean floors and carpets effectively, rather than only working as a handheld.

So with the V8, you can clean up spills with ease, using the handy combination tool and the slightly less handy crevice tool. Add the extension tube and direct drive or soft roller cleaning heads – the first is for general use, the second is a hard floor specialist – and it becomes a traditional upright vacuum cleaner, but lighter and more maneuverable.

This Dyson V8 Absolute deal includes a charging station and 6 cleaning heads in total. You can also get 'tools worth up to $75' if you auto-register whilst buying this V8 Absolute.

Dyson V8 Absolute $329.99 | Was £449.99 | Save $120 at Dyson

With a cleaning tool for just about every job, powerful suction and up to 40 minutes battery life the V8 Absolute is a truly premium cordless vacuum cleaner that won't let you down. It's usually priced well over 400 bucks but right now it's down to just $329.99 which is an iron and nickel-plated bargain. Offer ends Saturday September 21.View Deal

