Today's best Dyson deals on cordless vacs and fans come from an unusual shop…

Head on over to eBay if you’re after a new vacuum. Why? It’s offering some of the Best Black Friday deals early, with prices slashed on no fewer than 11 Dyson products. And, according to eBay, 1 Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum is being sold every 3 minutes currently, so stock is going fast!

They’ve also got 75 quid off the brilliant Dyson Hot + Cool fan heater, which is ideal to take the edge off cold winter days. Or cool you down if our unpredictable weather changes for the better.

These are refurbished vacuums and fans, but you get all of the same power, performance and innovation as per normal, and they come with a full warranty. These are being sold by Dyson's own online outlet store, and not just some guy on ebay, so there is nothing to worry about.

Probably the best deal here is the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – Refurbished, which comes with a 1 Year Guarantee for absolute peace of mind. Read on for more mega-bargains from the Dyson Outlet at eBay, or take a detour and check out more of the best Dyson deals for Black Friday.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee | Was £399.99 | Now £299.00 | Save £100.00

The V10 is remarkably similar to the flagship V11 and the 'Absolute' package includes heads for hard floors, carpets, stairs, upholstery, pet hair, dusting and 'crevices'. This is about as cheap as the V10 Absolute has ever been. It's unlikely you'll get a better cordless vacuum cleaner than this for the price.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee | Was £299.99 | Now £219.99 | Save £80.00

This could work as a great partner to something like Dyson's Big Ball 2. Or even an alternative to it, if you have a smaller house, or mainly hard floors. The V8 Absolute is a compact, light yet powerful cordless vac that makes short work of spills and can get into confined spaces, as well as dusting off surfaces.

Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 White/Nickel Fan Heater - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee | Was £324.00 | Now £249.99 | Save £75.00

The Dyson AM09 is a hot and cool fan heater for year-round use. It comes with ‘Jet Focus’ control to narrow the airflow and create a blast of air that you can direct wherever you want. There’s also a handy remote, which lets you switch between hot and cool modes easily, and smoothly pump out air using Dyson’s signature Air Multiplier technology at temperatures between 0 and 37 ̊C.

Why you should buy Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Run time: up to 60 minutes (admittedly more like 8-10 minutes on maximum power, but you'd be surprised how much you can do without using the turbo setting) | Bin capacity: 0.76 litres | Charge time: 3.5 hours

Although now replaced as top dog in the Dyson line-up by the V11, the V10 remains an excellent choice, especially at this kind of price. It comes with 2 large heads – one for carpet and one for hard floors (although the carpet one is perfectly good on hard floors as well, in truth) . Overall suction power is slightly less powerful than the V11 and the battery lacks the V11's smart optimisation and hence tends to last a shorter period of time between charges. Battery life is still sufficient for anyone who isn't wanting to deep clean a whole, large house in one pass.

Although 0.76 litres might not sound like much, the bin is actually surprisingly capacious – and it's easy to empty, too. The Absolute package has every attachment any user could want.

Particularly if you vacuum 'little but often' and have largely hard floors and a few rugs, this is a great choice. It also looks a bit like a ray gun, which is another big plus.