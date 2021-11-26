Don't miss this five-star 75-inch Samsung TV for £749 in Currys' Black Friday deals

We've found a brilliant TV bargain in the best Black Friday deals, and it's ideal for those who want to go BIG. The price of the 75-inch Samsung AU7100 4K TV is now just £749 at Currys. And you're getting a lot of TV for your money: this 2021 model is packed with top telly tech.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this TV: it's rare to get any 75-inch TV for this price, let alone one that we gave the full five stars to in our Samsung AU7100 review!

Samsung AU7100 75 Inch Smart TV: was £899, now £749 at Amazon UK Samsung AU7100 75 Inch Smart TV: was £899, now £749 at Amazon UK

A 75-inch 4K smart TV for £749? You'd better believe it. This Samsung brings a wealth of features inside its super-slim case including great 4K upscaling, HDR10+ and impressive gaming performance. It also has Samsung's Q-Symphony Audio: team it with a matching Samsung soundbar for incredibly immersive audio.

The Samsung AU7110 is a 4K TV with Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K for excellent upscaling of lower-resolution video sources, Motion Xcelerator for games and sports, HDR10+ and Samsung's Q-Symphony Audio for spectacular sound – it works with a Samsung Soundbar and uses the soundbar alongside the TV's speakers to deliver an even more immersive experience. We'd recommend this £399 Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos as the perfect speaker to pair with it.

It works with Alexa, and if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone or plan to buy one with the best Black Friday phone deals you can mirror your phone on screen with a single tap.

My Samsung isn't quite as big as this – it's a 58-inch because a 75-inch won't fit in my flat – but it's almost identical in its design and looks really good. I like the way Samsung has combined the TV's feet with cable management to keep things nice and tidy at the back, and Samsung's smart TV interface is one of the best in the business.

In our review, we said that "it really delivers on image quality for the price" and that the quality "is everything you'd expect from a Samsung product." We particularly liked the "detailed, composed 4K images", the motion handling and its gaming performance.