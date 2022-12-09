DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

DJI (opens in new tab) has had a good year and it’s topping it off with the introduction of a new easy-to-fly drone with a 1/1.3-inch type camera sensor, 4K 30fps HDR video, 12MP photos and true Vertical Shooting.

Following in the flightpath of the superb DJI Mini 3 Pro (opens in new tab), the DJI Mini 3 weighs under 249g, which means that it’s regulation-friendly and can be flown almost anywhere provided you register with the CAA in the UK.

The DJI Mini 3 launches a 1pm GMT on 9 December 2022 (Image credit: DJI)

(Image credit: DJI)

Thanks to DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology, the Mini 3 can capture 48MP or 12MP still images while its f/1.7 aperture helps ensure noise is minimise when light levels drop. In addition, the camera can rotate through 90° for True Vertical Shooting to capture video and stills that are perfect for social media.

DJI supplies the Mini 3 with its standard Intelligent Flight Battery which is claimed to enable flight time of up to 38 minutes. There’s also DJI O2 digital video transmission that ensures a clear (720p/30fps) live feed a cross a regulation-busting 10 km with anti-interference technology maintaining the connection.

(Image credit: DJI)

Easy Flying

DJI knows how to simplify flying and the Mini 3 offers a collection of intelligent features to assist with those first flights. Auto Takeoff helps you get off the ground while the Return to Home (RTH) function ensures that the drone lands where you expect even if the signal drops or the battery runs low.

With a wind resistance of up to 10.7 m/s, plus the GNSS, downward vision system and infrared sensing system, the Mini 3 is made to hover steadily and produce stable footage.

As you’d expect, DJI’s automated flight and recording modes are also on-boarding including thr following:

Dronie: The Mini 3 flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject.

Helix: The drone flies up and spirals around the subject.

Rocket: The drone flies up with the camera facing down to capture a rocket-like experience.

Circle: The Mini 3 circles around the subject.

Boomerang: The drone flies around the subject in an oval path, climbing as it flies away and descending as it returns.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI Mini 3 is available to order immediately from store.dji.com (opens in new tab) and authorised retail partners. It is available in five configurations as follows:

DJI Mini 3 (Drone Only) - £439 GBP/ from 489 EUR. No remote controller or charger is included, making this a good choice for owners of existing DJI drones. This kit will be available in early 2023.

DJI Mini 3 with the DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller - £519 GBP/ from 579 EUR. The RC-N1 Controller connects with your smartphone to control the drone and uses the phone screen to show what the camera sees. Available in early 2023.

DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) with the DJI RC Remote Controller - £669 GBP/ from 749 EUR. The controller has its own screen so you don’t need to connect your phone. This kit will be available in early 2023.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo - £678 GBP/ from 768 EUR. This kit is available immediately and includes the DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller, Shoulder Bag, Two-Way Charging Hub and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) - £828 GBP/ from 938 EUR. This comprehensive kit is available immediately and includes the DJI RC Remote Controller, Shoulder Bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries.