Disney+ and BBC change Doctor Who streaming plans to keep fans happy

You don't need to be a Timelord to avoid spoilers

(Image credit: BBC/Disney+)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published
QUICK SUMMARY

The upcoming series of Doctor Who will launch a bifferently. Thanks to the show's partnership with Disney+ it will be streaming on BBC iPlayer (in the UK) from midnight of May the 11th and in the afternoon of May 10th for the US.  

It often feels like you need to be a time traveller to avoid spoilers, but you won't need a TARDIS to watch the next season of Doctor Who at the same time as the rest of the world. 

Coming on May 11th, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson star in the upcoming series, picking up their newly formed partnership they forged last Christmas. But that's not the only dynamic duo returning. After the success of last year's (David Tennant-led) specials which were broadcast on the BBC in the UK and Disney+ worldwide, the two broadcasters are also teaming up again. 

The show will kickstart with a double bill of hour-long episodes that Whovians will be able to watch from Midnight of the 11th (UK time) on BBC iPlayer, before the primetime airing that evening on BBC One. Through the magic of timey-wimey stuff.  those in the US will in fact be able to watch on the 10th at 7 PM ET and 4 PM PT. 

Although an unsociable hour, that simultaneous release late at night is handy to avoid being spoiled by fans on the internet the next day. We've seen shows in the past on Sky Atlantic like Game of Thrones and Succession get a similar treatment. After all, there's something about watching these prestige shows at the same time as the whole world that just makes it more exciting. It's event television that people like to discuss together. 

This upcoming series is set to be a must-watch for fans as not only do we have the first full series for the new Doctor and his companion, but it's also the first series for Russell T. Davies in his return as showrunner. Considering his record in bringing back the show originally, and the fact he created many of the best episodes in Who history, it's set to be must-watch TV. 

