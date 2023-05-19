Did Elon Musk just tease the Tesla Model 2?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are a lot of choices out there if you're looking for the best EV on the market. But undoubtedly one of the most popular brands is Tesla, with their range of models.

Now, company CEO Elon Musk has teased a duo of new models which look set to transform the business model of the brand. In a recent shareholder meeting, Musk noted that the two new models had a production target of "in excess of five million units per year" between them.

That's a big deal. Tesla's current production figures (opens in new tab) show just over 1.3 million units produced in 2022, across all four of its current models. These new variants, then, seem set to be a more mass produced product – hopefully with a lower cost to match.

Rumours of an affordable Tesla model have been circulating for a while, with commentators calling it the Tesla Model 2. It's likely to use more in-house manufacturing for components, which would give the company direct control of their overheads.

Elsewhere, Musk also confirmed that the long-awaited Tesla Roadster is expected to arrive in 2024. That car had a whopping $200,000 price tag when it was first unveiled way back in 2017, and has faced countless delays on its way to market.

Also, the hotly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck was given the green light. Musk confirmed that deliveries would start this year, in line with previous rumours.

Personally, I'm excited by the prospect of a more affordable Tesla. There's no getting around the fact that they are one of the most popular EV brands, with a decent level of tech inside. Having that same blueprint at a more wallet-friendly price point could be a big deal, and help to increase electric vehicle ownership massively.

With very little officially known about the two models, expect more leaks and rumours to circulate as the launch date grows nearer.