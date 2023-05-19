Did Elon Musk just tease the Tesla Model 2?

The Tesla CEO mentioned two new products for the EV brand

Tesla Model S Plaid
(Image credit: Tesla)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

There are a lot of choices out there if you're looking for the best EV on the market. But undoubtedly one of the most popular brands is Tesla, with their range of models.

Now, company CEO Elon Musk has teased a duo of new models which look set to transform the business model of the brand. In a recent shareholder meeting, Musk noted that the two new models had a production target of "in excess of five million units per year" between them.

That's a big deal. Tesla's current production figures (opens in new tab) show just over 1.3 million units produced in 2022, across all four of its current models. These new variants, then, seem set to be a more mass produced product – hopefully with a lower cost to match.

Rumours of an affordable Tesla model have been circulating for a while, with commentators calling it the Tesla Model 2. It's likely to use more in-house manufacturing for components, which would give the company direct control of their overheads.

Elsewhere, Musk also confirmed that the long-awaited Tesla Roadster is expected to arrive in 2024. That car had a whopping $200,000 price tag when it was first unveiled way back in 2017, and has faced countless delays on its way to market.

Also, the hotly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck was given the green light. Musk confirmed that deliveries would start this year, in line with previous rumours.

Personally, I'm excited by the prospect of a more affordable Tesla. There's no getting around the fact that they are one of the most popular EV brands, with a decent level of tech inside. Having that same blueprint at a more wallet-friendly price point could be a big deal, and help to increase electric vehicle ownership massively.

With very little officially known about the two models, expect more leaks and rumours to circulate as the launch date grows nearer.

TOPICS
Auto
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest