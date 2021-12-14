Currys PS5 restock LIVE NOW! Console bundles available

A surprise Currys PS5 restock has dropped offering up two great console bundles.

The bundles include the PS5 console, two controllers, a Logitech G435 Wireless gaming headset and two top games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

View the PS5 restock now at Currys

What's so neat about the bundles is not only that they're in stock now and delivered before Christmas, but that the games are so high quality and that there is a choice of controllers available, with white, red and black extra controllers choose-able.

These bundles won't last long, though, so we advise anyone who is interested in playing some of the best PS5 games this winter holiday seasons to high-tail it on over to Currys and get a bundle in their basket.

PS5 console + Extra DualSense White controller + Spider-Man Miles Morales + Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart + Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: £649 at Currys PS5 console + Extra DualSense White controller + Spider-Man Miles Morales + Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart + Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: £649 at Currys

This is a quality console bundle from Currys, delivering probably the two finest PS5 exclusive games over the first year, along with a 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset and extra DualSense controller for multiplayer action.

PS5 console + Extra DualSense Red controller + Spider-Man Miles Morales + Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart + Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: £649 at Currys PS5 console + Extra DualSense Red controller + Spider-Man Miles Morales + Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart + Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: £649 at Currys

This bundle is exactly the same as the one above but comes with an extra Red DualSense controller instead of an extra White one. A good pick if you intend to buy the official red console cover face plate when it releases next year.

