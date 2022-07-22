Counting calories? You should be counting colours, says nutrition expert

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're trying to improve your health or lose weight, more than likely you're paying more attention to the calories in what you eat. While things like the keto diet and intermittent fasting have gained popularity in recent years, the idea of counting calories and eating within certain daily limits remains a constant in the diet industry. But apparently that's not the right idea at all: you should be counting colours, not calories.

"Our bodies don’t see food in terms of macros and calories. They see nutrients and need lots of nutrient-dense foods to thrive," says Dr Lauren Lax, a nutrition expert at BreakingMuscle.com (opens in new tab). "Generally speaking, less colour means fewer nutrients, and less satisfaction from eating [those foods]. You might have hit your macro goals, but your body is still craving the rest of the many nutrients it needs to function at its best."

"When we consume lots of colourful veggies, body-boosting healthy fats, and essential proteins, our metabolism comes alive, extracting various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep your body revving. " Foods that work well with this approach, and Lauren recommends working into your diet include:

Dark leafy greens

Colorful veggies (aim for 2-3 different veggie colors at each meal)

Berries

Citrus (lemon, orange, lime, grapefruit)

Organic herbs (parsley, cilantro, rosemary, thyme, sage)

Organ meats

Fermented foods like sauerkraut

Pastured eggs and poultry, grass-fed beef, wild-caught fatty fish

Coconut oil, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, ghee, and grass-fed butter

Avocado

Raw brazil nuts, walnuts, and macadamia nuts

Macro or calorie-based diet plans tend to fixate on numbers and measurements, and discard nutrient density, which can have a big effect on how your metabolism responds to the food. She uses the example of having a handful of gummy bears after a workout, to give your body a hit of quick-digesting carbs. Compare that to the same amount of berries or a small sweet potato and the nutrient composition and health benefits will be completely different. The fruit/veg should satisfy your body better, leading to a more ideal metabolic result.