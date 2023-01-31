Coros launches the Apex 2 Pro Kilian Jornet Edition smartwatch + 12-week personalised training plan

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Less than a year after Coros announced its partnership with ultramarathon legend Kilian Journet, the brand today announced the Apex 2 Pro Kilian Jornet Edition, a new limited run of the well-received Coros Apex 2 Pro. Coros also teased a new 12-week virtual training camp offering personalised feedback from Kilian himself (and the Coros team), available only to Apex 2 Pro: Killian Jornet Edition watch owners.

We like the Coros Apex 2 Pro a lot. It's a competent outdoor watch that undercuts the Garmin Enduro 2 and offers long battery life, dual-band GPS and all the sensors and features you'd ever want from a rugged multisport watch. The new edition is said to be a homage to the "snow-capped Norwegian mountains and majestic Romsdalen valley of Kilian's homeland" and features a "crisp and striking white and stone grey colourway."

Each watch comes with a race cap by NNormal, Kilian's apparel brand. Only 5,000 APEX 2 Pro Kilian Jornet Edition packages have been produced globally. Available to purchase now from Coros (opens in new tab), the limited edition watch sells for $549/£549/AU$929.

(Image credit: Coros)

The Kilian Jornet 12-Week Virtual Training Camp

Kilian has partnered with Coros to develop a 12-week virtual training program "designed for athletes who want to go longer and faster outdoors." The new program is said to be ideal for endurance runners training for a half-marathon, marathon, or even ultra distances. In addition to group coaching sessions over Zoom, participants will receive regular feedback from Kilian and the Coros Sports Science Team as they review your performance data via the Coros Training Hub.

The 12-week Vitrual Camp is available exclusively to Apex 2 Pro: Killian Jornet Edition owners. With only 25 spots available, space is indeed limited, and registration ends on 17 February 2023. COROS and Kilian will select 25 athletes based on their skill level and desired performance goals. The Camp is designed for athletes of all levels and is FREE to apply and attend. Visit Coros (opens in new tab) for more information. if you're interested in the watch but not too keen on the limited edition variety, check out the best Apex 2 Pro deals below.