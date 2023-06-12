Chord, blimey! Award-winning headphone DAC drops to lowest-ever price

The Chord Mojo 2 has £100 off in flash sale, now at its lowest-ever price

Chord Mojo 2 deal
(Image credit: Future / Chord)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

When it comes to the best headphone DACs (that's digital-to-analogue converter, for the uninitiated) there's one British champion that towers above all others: Chord. 

And in a very British-only deal – except you needn't queue up for this one – the company's award-winning DAC, the Chord Mojo 2, has a stonking £100 off in this flash summer sale. 

That takes the usual £495 asking price down to a much more appealing £395, so if you're looking to buy some of the best wired headphones and want an awesome headphone amp/DAC accompaniment then this is a stellar option.

Chord Mojo 2: was £495,

Chord Mojo 2: was £495, now £395 at Amazon.co.uk
One of the best headphone DACs ever made, and great-looking to boot, this flash sale of £100 off is a great summer steal.

Chord Poly 2: was £495, now £395 at Amazon.co.uk
What's this, a double deal? Yup, the add-on streaming module for Mojo also has a £100 discount!

View Deal

As we said in our Chord Mojo 2 review: "If you’re interested in turning your computer (or your tablet, or smartphone) into a source of genuinely impressive-sounding music when paired with great headphones, well, don’t look any further. It's perfect for pairing with hi-res/lossless tiers from streaming services, or for making the most of your own hi-res collection." Can't say better than that, eh?

Except there's more! It's a double-whammy deal, with Chord also chopping £100 off the Chord Mojo 2's partner in crime, the Chord Poly, which clips onto the DAC and acts as a streaming model. Talk about the ultimate upgrade.

While the Mojo 2 isn't as readily portable as, say, a USB DAC, it's still a great-looking and pocket-sized option that will suit plenty of buyers looking for a high-end audio solution. There's no end date on this deal, but I suspect it'll be a first come, first served while stocks last, so you best get shopping...

TOPICS
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸