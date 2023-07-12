Cheap Prime Day Apple Watch accessory deal, I choose you!

I'm not sure about you, but I'm pretty much done with Amazon Prime Day 2023. It's been great, don't get me wrong, and there are some excellent affordable Prime Day Apple Watch deals around, but by now, we've reported on most of the best Prime Day offers. All there is left to do is pick up the slack and focus on niche sales offers that we didn't cover on Prime Day Numero Uno.

This Anker Wireless Charging Stand deal is one of those offers. It's pretty cheap, even at full price, but it's even more affordable now. Plus, unlike those no-name chargers/accessories you see thousands of at Amazon, it's from a trusted brand. Best of all, the Anker Wireless Charging Stand looks neat enough for the price and will likely last for more than five seconds. Sign me up.

Anker Wireless Charging Stand: was £33

Anker Wireless Charging Stand: was £33, now £25 at Amazon
This nifty little desktop accessory can charge your iPhone or Apple Watch and your AirPods at the same time. Better still, you can charge vertically or horizontally and adjust the viewing angle to 40° to watch videos or keep tabs on incoming messages. The black colourway is now 24% off at Amazon.

View Deal

The feature I like most about this Apple Watch accessory is that it allows you to keep using the phone and watch whilst charging, thanks to its pivoting arm. Plus, you can also charge your new AirPods Pro 2 simultaneously!

I also appreciate the snapping mechanism that pulls the iPhone or Apple Watch towards the correct charging position. If you've ever used standard MagSafe chargers, you know that it requires a bit of hovering to find the correct position; this won't be the case with this nifty Anker charger.

Included in the box are the PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand Lite, 5 ft (1.5 m) USB-C to USB-C charging cable, welcome guide and warranty card. All for £25.

