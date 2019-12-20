Pre- Boxing Day Fitbit Versa deal on Amazon will take the stress out of Christmas shopping

If you are like me, you will leave your Christmas shopping for the last minute and there is nothing wrong with that. Especially when Amazon has Fitbit Versa deals on like this, saving you £72 on this well sought-after fitness smartwatch. Good as stocking filler and just as a gift for friends and family, too.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa has been their flagship model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and support smart notifications, so you can check your messages and missed calls on your wrist.

On top of this, the Fitbit Versa can also display on-screen workouts on its display, making working out all the more easier. It can also store music and supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use your new Fitbit to pay with your wrist in the shops.

Get this brilliant fitness tracker on Amazon for 36% off now, perfect for yourself or as a Christmas gift for your parents or your significant other as well!