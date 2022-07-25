Cheap BBQ deal saves shoppers £60 on the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The scorching temperatures might have calmed down but the summer is still not over! If you’re planning on getting out in the garden this year, make sure your ‘outdoor dining’ space is decked out with an upgraded BBQ or grill.

To help you get garden party ready, we’ve just found a cheap deal on the George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ at Amazon. Right now, shoppers can get 46% off on the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ, saving £60 on this premium outdoor BBQ.

View the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £129.99, the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ is now just £69.99 at Amazon. If you’re new to the world of BBQ-ing, the George Foreman name is a reliable brand, well known for its range of indoor and outdoor grills and BBQs, so you know you’re getting a quality device when you buy from them.

This charcoal-powered BBQ is one of the best portable barbecues (opens in new tab) on the market, with a wide cooking area that can cook multiple quantities and food types at a time. It has integrated wheels for easy manoeuvrability, and it’s convenient to store, so you can take it with you on camping trips, beach days or keep it standing in your garden.

While the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ was cheaper in this year’s Prime Day sale by £10, this BBQ is still on offer at an affordable discounted price. If you missed out on Prime Day, this deal is still something to consider and saves you £60 on this essential piece of garden cooking equipment.

To view the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ deal, click the link above. It’s worth noting that as it’s a charcoal-powered BBQ, you’ll need charcoal for it to work. Lucky for you, you can find cheap deals on charcoal from Amazon (opens in new tab) and even lower prices at B&Q (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) George Foreman GFKTBBQ Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ: was £129.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 on the George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ at Amazon. It’s a stylish looking BBQ that will look good in any garden or patio set-up, with its chrome steel grill and black porcelain enamel body. This charcoal BBQ has a 45cm diameter cooking area and comes with an integrated temperature gauge that heats up quickly and cooks food precisely and authentically.

If you’d prefer a BBQ or grill that doesn’t rely on charcoal to get it working, you might want to consider a gas BBQ, like the George Foreman Portable Gas BBQ. The George Foreman Portable Gas BBQ is an incredibly compact and versatile piece of equipment that’s currently 32% off at Amazon – see all details below.

(opens in new tab) George Foreman GFSBBQ1 Portable Gas BBQ: was £124.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on the George Foreman Portable Gas BBQ with Integrated Thermostat at Amazon. It has a wide cooking area and fixed legs that keeps it elevated off the ground to allow for better heat circulation and prevents scorching. This purchase comes with the UK regulator and hose so you can start using it straight away.