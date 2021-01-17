Cheap Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 deals get you the best gaming laptop for cheap

Game consoles are great but sometimes you need something a little bit more flexible and that's where PCs come into play, offering pretty much unlimited flexibility from both hardware and software. When it comes to gaming laptops, the best we've found is the Asus Rog Zephyrus G14.

The best gaming laptops, ranked

In our extensive testing, the Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 is the perfect blend of everything: light, powerful, and with a battery life that makes having a laptop make sense. A lot of gaming laptops are thick, heavy, and last only a few hours under pressure, which makes having a desktop a bit more sensible.

Find our why Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 won T3's Best Gaming Laptop Award

Complete with AMD's Ryzen 5 4600HS, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, every AAA game you can imagine will run – and run well – on the Zephyrus G14. On top of that, the 14-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning games run incredibly smoothly in all situations.

The most incredible thing about the G14, though, is the battery life: in our testing, you can play games continuously for over 10 hours on a single charge. One of the big problems plaguing gaming laptops in general is that games consume a lot of power, especially at high resolutions and refresh rates, and getting half of that is an achievement.

But Asus has somehow managed to make the G14 last all day long. If you plan to regularly travel, by train or by plane, and want to game to pass the time, the G14 has you covered even for long haul flights.

Oh, and on top of all that, it works really well as a 'normal' laptop for work, school, and whatever else.

The best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals (US)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 |14-inch (1080p) | AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (8-core) | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | 16GB / 1TB SSD | 3.64 lbs | $1,158 from Amazon

As you can see from the specs, the Asus G14 is a beast, packing a massive punch that can rival most desktops, while retaining 10+ hours of battery life and relative portability, especially compared to other gaming laptops. View Deal

The best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals (UK)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 |14-inch (1080p) | AMD Ryzen 7 4600HS (8-core) | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB / 512TB SSD | 3.64 lbs| £999.99 £954.54 from Amazon

If you're in the UK, Amazon is currently running a good deal on a slightly less powerful version (half the RAM and SSD) but with the same CPU and GPU. If you don't mind about pushing the G14 to the absolute limit, then this is a steal.

If you're in the market for a fantastic gaming laptop but don't want to spend thousands, there is nothing better than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, a brilliant combination of performance, portability, and excellent battery life.