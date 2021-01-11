Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 vs Asus Zephyrus S GX701: which gaming laptop is right for you?

Portable gaming PCs have come a long way in the last decade, with manufacturers continuing to offer machines that cater to different budgets and gaming requirements.

Asus is one such player, and its ever-evolving Zephyrus range has impressed us so much two of its latest machines sit atop our best gaming laptops buying guide. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is positioned in the number one spot, while the Asus Zephryus S GX701 is in position two.

Of course, not all portable gaming systems are made equal, so we’re taken these big hitters and compared them in all the areas that matter – including build quality, gaming performance, battery life and more. In doing this we hope gamers can discover which system is right for them.

ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14 VS ASUS ZEPHYRUS S GX701: DESIGN AND USABILITY

In terms of looks, we’re really taken with the G14. Its dropped-hinge makes opening the display nice and smooth, while that metallic Eclipse Grey chassis – with its Precision CNC milling creating 6,536 individual perforations across the aluminium lid for a sleek industrial look. It’s also nice and sturdy, so it’s able to take a few knocks here there when on the move. It’s magnesium-aluminium alloy is also fingerprint resistant, so it’ll stay looking shiner for longer.

The GX701 is a beast – in every sense of the word – coming in at a chunky 2.7kg in weight. That extra-sturdy build makes it a little heavier to lug around all day, but it means you’re getting a tank of a laptop that won’t fall over if it takes the occasional knock. It features a neat Active Aerodynamic System that dissipates heat via special vents when the screen is open, so you it won’t catch light while in use.

ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14 VS ASUS ZEPHYRUS S GX701: DISPLAY

While the GX701 is actually a little more compact than previous models in the series, it’s still a monolith of portable computing goodness with a whopping 17-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), 300Hz display making all your games look incredible. And with those super narrow bezels coming in at only 6.9mm, you can be sure you’re maximising screen real estate when the laptop is open for gaming business.

The G14, as its name so cryptically suggests, features a 14-inch LED 1920 x 1080 display, a 60Hz refresh rate and a brightness rating of 300cd/m2 (nits). It might not sound like much in comparison to the GX701, but in execution it’s vivid in colour and detail and bright enough to elevate even the darkest of games. For its price point, this display is impressive and a great way to enjoy PC gaming on the go.

ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14 VS ASUS ZEPHYRUS S GX701: SPECS AND OPTIONS

The GX701 is a titan of portable gaming credentials, with its Intel i7 hexa-core processer reaching up to 4.1GHz when needed, while its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU delivers outstanding benchmarks, even when you’re running some of the latest games on ‘ultra’ settings. The GX701 includes 24GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD for lightning-fast storage performance and that impressive display.

The G14 can’t equal the GX701 pound for pound in terms of specs, but at a third of the price that’s hardly surprising. However, with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS processer, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060RAM 32GB graphics card and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 of onboard storage, the G14 delivers an incredibly agile portable machine that won’t break the bank entirely.

ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14 VS ASUS ZEPHYRUS S GX701: FEATURES AND PORTS

As it’s at the top end of Asus’ gaming laptop portfolio, it’s not a shock to see the GX701 boasting such impressive connectivity options. With the right configuration, you’ll get a Thunderbolt 3 (with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery) port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Type C port, a single HDMI 2.0 port (for 4K UHD signals up to 60Hz), a 3.5mm audio jack and a handy Kensington lock. The Nitro 5 also has its fair share of ports, with a single HDMI 2.0, a handful of USB 3.2 Type A ports, a single USB 3.2 Type C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and more.

The G14 doesn’t quite have as many ports, but it has all it needs to get by with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports and a HDMI port for video output. However, it still has plenty of neat features to its name, including a self-cleaning cooling system that optimises the system to avoid overheating and the ability to charge the laptop’s battery with USB Type-C power banks – a neat feature if you are out of the house and need to charge your laptop when away from the mains.

ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14 VS ASUS ZEPHYRUS S GX701: PRICING AND VERDICT

When it comes to price, there’s quite the chasm of cost between the G14 and the GX701. The GX701 has been positioned as one of Asus’ top-end premium gaming laptops, and with all those specs and features, that means a sizeable price tag – so expect to pay around £3000/$3200. On the other hand, the G14 is considerably more affordable with a more agreeable cost of around £1,000/$1,350 separating you from a new portable gaming machine.

Both the G14 and the GX701 present some of the very best gaming laptops not just in Asus’ portfolio but from across the entire market. The former offers decent specs that will run most games without breaking a sweat, while the latter offers even more power that will see you cranking up the specs on Cyberpunk 2077 to your heart’s content.