Canyon release fantastic fleet of new e-bikes

This month, just in time for the spring surge in cycling action, Canyon have released a brand new fleet of e-bikes, with finely tuned options for everyone from daily commuters to weekend tourers and countryside explorers. Each of the four newly announced steeds uses e-hybrid technology to enhance the riding experience, and they all boast an array of innovative features.

The launch comes on the back of a three-year cycling-boom, which has seen more people than ever saddling up and hitting the roads and bridleways of Britain on bikes, with battery assisted models becoming increasingly refined. E-bikes have become a very common sight on laneways and trails, as well as city streets, with riders of all ages now taking advantage of the extra range and capability they offer. 

Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV

The new Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV

(Image credit: Canyon)

Tourers and explorers will be most interested in Canyon’s new Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV (opens in new tab), which has an RRP £5,249. Designed to tackle trails, bridleways and country lanes, with front forks boasting 100mm of travel, the Pathlite’s powerful Bosh motor and 750 Wh battery has ample capacity to power riders across all kinds of terrain. Its range is long, but this sturdy packhorse model does weigh in at 28.5kg. It also boasts the Bosch ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), which stops the front wheel skidding and rear wheel lifting if  you need to drop the anchor and slam on the brakes.

Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD

The new Canyon Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD

(Image credit: Canyon)

For the more gram conscious roadies, the new Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD (opens in new tab) (£4,799) weighs a comparatively svelte 14.45kg and promises speed, agility and sublime handling, all assisted by SRAM’s Eagle AXS 12-speed wireless electronic gearing. Additional features include innovative new lights that are integrated into the sleek frame, including a super-bright front light and a speed-responsive taillight, which gets brighter when you squeeze the brakes.  

The Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD is one of the first bikes to boast the all-new FAZUA Ride 60 drive system (opens in new tab), powered by a 430 Wh battery and offering three pre-set riding modes. By downloading the FAZUA Remote fX app (opens in new tab), riders can monitor the battery level, track their fitness goals and even control the bike’s lights through their custom profile, all of which can be viewed on a smartphone mounted on the super-secure SP Connect smartphone mount in the cockpit.

Canyon Commuter:ON 7

The Canyon Commuter:ON 7

(Image credit: Canyon)

The Commuter:ON 7 (opens in new tab) (RRP £3,199) also features the FAZUA Ride 60 drive system, and despite its robust build and substantial power option, tips the scales at a very reasonable 18.26kg, making it light enough to get on and off trains with giving yourself a hernia. This model has a range of city specific features, including integrated mudguards, lights and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. 

Canyon Precede:ON AL

The Canyon Precede:ON AL

(Image credit: Canyon)

The final new offering from Canyon is the Precede:ON AL (opens in new tab), a classy looking city slicker with low-maintenance, urban-friendly features. Weighing 23.5kg, this model has a powerful Bosch motor and large battery capacity to make riding uphill, even with a loaded rack, easy. The Gates belt drive and Enviolo hub shift removes the need for regular chain replacements, and even prevents riders from suffering freeze smudges on their trousers from the equation.  

Both the Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV and Precede:ON AL have anti-theft tech built into the Bosh motor, which can be activated by connecting the bikes to the eBike Flow app, and then enabling the eBike Lock. Once connected, the smart phone acts as the digital key to the bike, recognition taking place automatically via Bluetooth, and with the Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV, you also get GPS tracking on the Bosch Kiox 300 display once you link it with the bike. 

All models are now available via canyon.com (opens in new tab)

