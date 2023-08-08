Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is officially happening

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Call of Duty is a series that has defined multiple generations of consoles, and not only do we know that it is staying on both Xbox and PlayStation, but we now also have had confirmation of the game's name.

In my mind, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released in 2011 but since the series was rebooted in 2019 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the naming conventions have become slightly confusing. Either way, the next instalment in the series has been confirmed to be named Modern Warfare 3.

This is hardly a surprise as Activation has already previously confirmed that player's operators (player models), weapons and cosmetic bundles will transfer into the new game from last year's Modern Warfare 2. A commendable practice that I'd love to see other games emulating.

There were some reports that Modern Warfare 3 started life as a DLC for the previous game, but grew so large that Sledgehammer Games (working with Infinity Ward) decided it was a new title in itself. That's in Some even believe that maps will be ported over from MW2 as well. In fairness, the CoD series does love a remade map. Anyone had enough Nuketown yet? Me neither.

We don't know much yet about the title itself but check out the announcement trailer below.

MODERN WARFARE IIIpic.twitter.com/PcrDI2Nzy4August 7, 2023 See more

Personally, I am excited to welcome Sledgehammer back to the series. Some of their previous CoD titles such as WWII were particularly well received while others like Vanguard and Advanced Warfare were not as popular but in my opinion, are highly memorable because they took risks.

As for Warzone, the uber-popular battle royale mode that also doubles as a free-to-play standalone game, we haven't heard anything official but expect it to receive a big update when Modern Warfare 3 arrives,

Campaign mode hasn't always been a given in recent CoD titles but those who aren't fans of online multiplayer should be relaxed, all of Sledgehammer's titles previously have included a single-player mode. The presence of the moustachioed Captain Price in the announcement trailer is also a good sign.