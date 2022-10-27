Call of Duty's Amsterdam level is frighteningly real, here's the next-gen tech behind it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release later this week with the shooter picking up where the hugely popular 2019 reboot left off. Making the jump to next-gen technology, one level of Amsterdam has now taken the web by storm.

Speaking to T3 at an Activision event in the Dutch capital, Infinity Ward technology head Michael Drobot discussed the differences between last-gen and next-gen technology, noting how fans can expect "better shadows, more shadows, increased resolution and high-resolution textures". Naturally, PC players will gain the same benefits.

"So the previous generation obviously has its limits but we're still trying to make sure that it's the best experience ever and you still have the hallmark 60 Hertz. What we can give you on the next generation are higher fidelity, higher precision and lower latency," explains Drobot.

He also added the improvements of "caustic reflections that are actually done with our internal tech that mimics ray racing". So while Modern Warfare 2 doesn't include ray tracing as such, it does feature the developer's own tech that creates patterns of light and colour utilising light rays.

This was most notably utilised to help build Call of Duty's new Amsterdam level which has recreated one of the city's famous streets. A video began to trend over the weekend showing off the graphic quality with a comparison video proving just how lifeline it really is.

oh my god amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new call of duty — almost can’t believe this is a video game pic.twitter.com/KVI9Ay5dIkOctober 21, 2022 See more

Nice little stroll through the canals… pic.twitter.com/dCxnd921A4October 22, 2022 See more

Infinity Ward highlighted its new aquatic combat, something that equally is "significantly better visually" on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs. Specifically, underwater rendering that Drobot believes to be one of the most detailed in the industry at this time. It's certainly a striking graphical jump from the 2019 game and with 11 studios working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it's easy to see how.

Available at 60 frames per second across all platforms, Modern Warfare II will also feature dynamic environmental storytelling, Volumetric Effects and persistent world damage, such as a room decaying due to a firefight ensuing in the area. The idea behind this is so players will be aware of enemy presence upon entering. I'm a little dubious as to whether the average player will actually notice these subtle differences, even if it is impressive.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on October 28th, 2022.