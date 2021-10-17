Bowers & Wilkins' new Zeppelin is an Alexa-ready update to one of my favourite speakers ever

The original B&W Zeppelin was a stone-cold classic, and this new version looks like a killer wireless speaker too

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin on wooden surface
(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

Bowers & Wilkins has announced a new version of its iconic Zeppelin speaker, with an all-new speaker system derived from the company's high-end hi-fi gear, built-in Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect streaming, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth. Plus, some cool lights.

The original B&W Zeppelin launched in 2007 as an iPod dock, though it arrived just in time to ride the wave of the original iPhone announcement. I had one, and it was a mind-blowing thing – hi-fi companies were barely dipping their toes into these kinds of products at the time, and Apple's own (massive) iPod Hi-Fi was the biggest alternative (until it was discontinued towards the end of 2007).

The Zeppelin offered such a huge audio upgrade over effectively every other iPod/iPhone dock speaker that when Apple switched from its 30-pin connector to Lightning in iPhones, I just bought an adapter for it and kept going with it for years.

B&W had previously updated the Zeppelin to go wireless when that tech arrived, but the design laid dormant over the last few years – until now, and I'm so excited to see it back in this new version.

It arrives into a much more competitive environment among the best wireless speakers, but given how the B&W PI7 managed to stand out in the even-more-crowded world of the best wireless earbuds, that's probably not an issue.

The Zeppelin will be pretty damn wide, but that's fine, because it's set up for stereo sound. You've got tweeters at each end of its American football shape that are decoupled from the rest of the structure (so they're not affected by vibrations), mid-range drivers using tech borrowed from B&W huge (and pricey) reference loudspeakers, and a dedicated subwoofer.

All told, there's 240W of amplification, so you'll get a big sound out of this, but knowing B&W it'll be a super-crisp one too.

It comes in black or grey finishes, and the little stand has dimmable ambient lighting you can have shine down on it. It's available now, for £699/$799/€799.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin on wooden surface

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)
TOPICS
Audio
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.