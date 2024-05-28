Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

Here at T3 we're a little bit obsessed about audio quality – our comprehensive guide to the best headphones will tell you that much – and so we know a good-sounding pair of cans when we hear it. That's exactly what the Bose QuietComfort headphones are – and they're now as cheap as they've ever been at Amazon.

View the Bose QuietComfort deal here

Of course we ran the necessary checks over at CamelCamelCamel, confirming that this is the cheapest these Bose headphones have ever been. Specifically, they've been knocked down by $100 – a cool 29% – so they'll now cost you a mere $249 rather than the $349 they were priced before.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $249, now $249 at Amazon We know a good pair of headphones when we hear them, and the Bose QuietComfort combine excellent sound quality with supreme comfort – and now a much lower price too. The headphones bring with them noise-cancelling capabilities and battery life of up to 24 hours.

If you think about all the key features you want from a pair of wireless headphones, the Bose QuietComfort features them. The features start with top-notch noise-cancellation technology (ANC), so you can shut out the outside world as and when you need to, and focus on your music (or movies, or podcasts, or audiobooks).

Then there's a choice of two listening modes, which let you switch between full ANC and full awareness of the environment around you. All-day battery life, meanwhile, means you can confidently leave the house in the morning without worrying about where you're going to find a charger in the day.

A word too on the comfort of these headphones – which is always something Bose has excelled at. They fit very snugly over your ears, combining plush, soft ear cushions with a comfortable padded band. You're not going to notice these feeling uncomfortable or awkward even after hours of listening.

If you need even more reasons to pick up the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, you can pick from four different colors: Black, Cypress Green, Moonstone Blue, or White. Pick the one that most closely matches your style and enjoy listening for less.