Blueair upgrades its best-selling air purifier with new Blue Max range

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let's face it, large appliances such as AC units, dehumidifiers and air purifiers aren't the easiest the conceal. They're pretty great in terms of what they do, but yes, not the the most discreet. Air purifiers are particularly useful, especially as the air inside our homes and offices can be up to five times more polluted than the air outside. An air purifier therefore helps to improve indoor air quality and reduce your exposure to harmful pollutants such as dust, pollen, smoke and pet dander.

Well, you'll be saying goodbye to those bulky appliance worries with Blueair's latest air purifier range. Known as the world’s leading producers of air purification solutions, Blueair have launched the new Blue Max range, the first Blueair air purifier at its price point and size to offer full app connectivity.

Before you find out more, why you don't you have a look at our Blueair air purifiers reviews? We've tried out the Blue Pure 411, Blueair Classic 480i and the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i.

Blue Max: price and availability

The range is available from Blueair's website as well as Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and other leading retailers.

There are also four models in the range, the Blue Max 3250A which is priced at £149.00, the Blue Max 3250i at £169.00, the Blue Max 3350i at £239.00 and the Blue Max 3450i at £299.00.

Blue Max: features

Maximum Filtration

Blueair Blue Max boasts a better than ever Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), whilst still removing the most minuscule airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size. When compared with its predecessor, the Blue 3210, Blue Max delivered more clean air up to 83% faster. This is thanks to an update to its signature HEPASilent technology combined with a new top air vent pattern designed for boosted performance. Small enough to suit smaller rooms such as bedrooms but powerful enough to clean rooms up to 103 m2.

Smart features that understand you

Gone are standard six month filter replacements. Get a more accurate reading of the life of your filters thanks to Blueair’s proprietary RealTrack algorithm. Fan speed, usage time and pollution levels are used to calculate exactly how dirty the filter is based on actual usage and will tell users exactly when it needs replacing.

What’s more, the Blueair app allows users to easily take control of their air purifier with customisable features such as scheduling, voice control through Amazon Alexa, auto mode and Welcome Home/Geofencing technology that switches on your purifier when you’re close to home.

Whilst the previous iteration of Blue featured an intuitive display with an easy-to-read 5-colour air quality indicator, Blue Max is the first at this price point with access to the Blueair app. Through the app users can control and monitor their air quality in greater detail, easily adjusting fan speed, getting an overview of the air quality outside, setting LED brightness and scheduling, and making remote control quick and easy.

A more sustainable choice

Together with Blueair’s proprietary RealTrack algorithm and an improved filter design, Blue Max boasts superior efficiency and a prolonged filter lifetime of up to 50% compared to the previous model. The new range also features a redesigned top air vent with an optimised hole pattern and maximised filter area to further boost performance and offer a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than previous Blue models.

Using no more power than a single light bulb, choosing a Blueair air purifier means you can enjoy clean and fresh air without worrying about increased energy usage and carbon emissions.

See your air quality at a glance

The New Blue Max uses a particle sensor to detect pollution and with the five-colour air quality indicator (AQI) users can easily understand the status of their indoor air quality with a single glance – blue for excellent, green for good, yellow for moderate, orange for polluted and red for very polluted. An intuitive two-button control makes it simple and convenient to select one of the four fan speeds, including Night Mode which sets the unit at the lowest fan speed and fully dims the lights for a peaceful night of rest.

Quiet Mark Certified

Blueair makes it their mission to deliver the essential benefits of air purification whilst understanding the importance of maintaining a peaceful and serene environment, making the new Blue Max range Quiet Mark certified as it has been meticulously engineered to produce minimal noise. Designed for whisper-silent operation Blue Max operates with 50% less noise than the original Blue line . Its built-in noise shield allows Blue Max to clean at the highest fan speed with low noise; as low as 18dB with a maximum level of just 50dB on full power – which is less than a household refrigerator on standby.

Seamless design

Blueair have created the first and only air purifier line to feature a fully removable and washable pre-filter, that extends the life of primary filters, catching large airborne particles such as dust, lint, pollen, and pet hair. Prefilters are available in four different neutral pastel tones inspired by Scandinavian landscapes, allowing customers to match their air purifier with the aesthetic of any room. Blue Max has a modern and unique flared base that provides even more stability so that you can place it anywhere in the home.

Interested in more? Check out these 3 mistakes everyone makes with their air purifiers.