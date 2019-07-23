Best 2-in-1 laptops 2019: which Windows 10 laptop-tablet hybrid is right for you?

In 2019, many of us find ourselves yearning for something a little bit different from the traditional laptop form-factor. Luckily, there's an answer: the 2-in-1, so called because it mixes a laptop with a tablet. T3 has compiled a list of the very best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy from across the market so you can make an informed decision. From entry level models to super-charged powerhouses, we've got a 2-in-1 for you.

If you're in the market for a quality covetable laptop-tablet hybrid, there's never been a better time to make an investment. With so many manufacturers competing for a piece of the market, consumers like you are going to reap the rewards as price points become more competitive. That means better specs and more features for your money.

So which 2-in-1 laptop available right now in 2019 is the best? For us here at T3 Towers, the might Surface Book 2 is the 2-in-1 to beat. It features in our best laptop guide as well, and for good reason. It's an absolute beast of a portable device that can do almost anything and it happens to be a 2-in-1.

Not everyone is shopping at the top end of the market, so we've made sure our list includes models from across the price spectrum, so you can be sure your hard-earned cash is getting you a decent 2-in-1 laptop, regardless of how far your budget can stretch.

How to choose the best 2-in-1 laptop for you

Convertibles, hybrids, 2-in-1s, call them what you like – these are essentially tablets that convert into laptops using keyboard attachments, and they occupy the middle ground between the two.

We're continuing to see some really decent quality hybrids hit the market in 2019, and whether you're looking for a lithe and luxurious 2-in-1 to take on the move, or are hunting down a convertible laptop to double up as a makeshift telly, we've picked out the best options out there.



We're mainly focusing on laptops that can be used as tablets (by folding the keyboard over) or tablets that can be used as laptops (by adding on a keyboard accessory).

So how do you pick? It's a good idea to think about how you're going to be using your new computer, and thus how powerful it needs to be: that has a knock-on effect on price and portability.

If you're going to be spending a lot of time typing, look for a 2-in-1 with a substantial keyboard attachment. If you're not, it doesn't matter so much.

Here are the very best 2-in-1 laptops on the market in 2019.

The best 2-in-1 laptops available to buy today

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is simply the best 2-in-1 laptop in the world today.

1. Microsoft Surface Book 2 The best 2-in-1 laptop in the world Specifications CPU: 1.9GHz Intel Core i7-8650U (quad-core, 8MB cache, up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) RAM: 16GB LPDDR3 (1866Mhz) Screen: 15-inch, 3,240 x 2,160 (260 ppi) PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio; 1600:1 contrast ratio) Storage: 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy + A no-compromise laptop and tablet + Excellent screen + Powerful gaming GPU $1,999 View at Amazon 341 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Loaded with a powerful Intel Core i7-8650U processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and stunning 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 display, as well as a 512 GB SSD drive and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Book 2 is an absolute monster of a 2-in-1, hybrid laptop.

No matter what you want to do, you can do it on the Surface Book 2, including playing the very latest and most demanding AAA PC games.

The only down side is that, despite the system costing a fortune and rocking a screen that is absolutely made for illustration, it doesn't come with a Microsoft Surface Pen – that'll cost you extra.

Regardless, the Surface Book 2 is by quite a way the best 2-in-1 laptop in the world in 2019, and if you can afford it then you should absolutely buy it.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2

The best 2 in 1 laptop for battery life? That's the HP Envy X2.

2. HP Envy X2 An elegant hybrid laptop with a simply awesome battery life Specifications CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Graphics: Adreno 540 RAM: 8192MB Screen: 12.3-inch WUXGA+ LED IPS (1,920 x 1,280) Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Awesome 20-hour+ battery life + Thin, attractive design + 4G LTE capable $793.13 View at Amazon 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The big sell with the HP Envy X2 is its monstrous battery life, with up to 22 hours on a single charge. This is because it is the first Windows 10 2-in-1 to use the ARM architecture Snapdragon 835 CPU from Qualcomm, which has a heritage in mobile phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ).

The trade-off is less power than most other 2-in-1s at the X2's price point, but if what you need from your hybrid is light computing and tablet use, and for it to run and run and run, then it's a compromise worth making.

An elegant design, 4G LTE support, and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen complete this top, top package – a worth entrant on our best 2-in-1s of 2019 list.

Read the full review: HP Envy X2

Best 2-in-1s: the Lenovo Yoga C930

3. Lenovo Yoga C930 A lightweight and beautiful 2-in-1 laptop for 2019 Specifications CPU: 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U (quad core, 8MB cache, up to 4GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4 (2400 MHz) Screen: 13.9-inch, 3,840 x 2,160 multi-touch display Storage: 512GB Reasons to buy + Superb 4K resolution display + Packed with oodles of power Check Amazon

We've been hugely impressed with Yogas gone by, and it's therefore no surprise that the latest Lenovo Yoga C930 makes an appearance on our best 2-in-1s of 2019 list. Ultra-thin and ultra-light, it's a premium bit of kit.

From the generous 13.9-inch screen, to the top end i7 processor from Intel, to the roomy 512GB of SSD storage, there's so much to like here. It's not the cheapest of course, but that doesn't mean this isn't good value for money.

With a 4K resolution display, Dolby Atmos sound, and some rather sleek looks, we're struggling to think of anything to put in the negatives column. The keyboard folds over rather than detaching, but it's a minor niggle.

Best 2-in-1s: the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

4. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro A fantastic all-round 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – AMD Radeon 540 Graphics (2GB GDDR5) RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch – 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED display with Touch Screen Panel Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Premium look and feel + Two different sizes $27.95 View at Newegg Business 36 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Simply put, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro does everything you would want a machine billed as one of the best 2-in-1s in the business. Its specs are top-rate, its price very competitive, and it even comes bundled with a quality – if a little light for our tastes – S-Pen stylus, too.

The hinges on the hybrid, which allow for some tasty 360-degree manipulation of the screen, are very sturdy and feel well-made as well, and the overall feel of the machine in the hand is re-assuredly premium.

You don't have the capability to add a higher resolution screen onto the Notebook 9, like on the HP Spectre x360, but aside from that there really isn't much to hold against the machine at all.

Best 2-in-1s: the Acer Switch Alpha 12

5. Acer Switch Alpha 12 A convertible tablet that's cool in more ways than one Specifications CPU: 2.3GHz Intel Core i5-6200U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 RAM: 8GB Screen: 12-inch 16:9 (2,160 x 1,440) Storage: 128GB or 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Liquid-cooled + Thin and light Low Stock $9.99 View at Walmart Marketplace 1 Walmart customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the cheaper options in this guide, Acer's Switch Alpha 12 is clearly influenced by Microsoft's Surface Pro 4, but its wireframe kickstand more closely echoes HP's Spectre x2.

It boasts a trick that neither of those devices can, though: liquid cooling. That's right, the Alpha 12 is the first tablet that pumps a coolant solution around the inside to keep it running cool and quiet. It's an innovative device that is offered at a surprisingly acceptable price, especially considering that its decent keyboard dock is included in the bundle.

Silver, shiny, tough and smart, the Switch Alpha 12 has more than a few tricks up its sleeve to earn its place on our best 2-in-1 laptops list.

Best 2-in-1s: the Google Pixelbook

6. Google Pixelbook Google's Android dream, in 2-in-1 laptop form Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 12.3 inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Stunning display for a 2-in-1 + Proper Android app support Recommended Retailer $999 View at Google Store 248 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ever wondered what a Chromebook on steroids looks like? Then it's high-time you said hello to the Google Pixelbook. It's a 2-in-1 device that pushes the market to some of its furthest limits yet, with a vibrant 12.3 inch QHD display and a Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU/Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU combo providing impressive performance.

It's also a strikingly beautiful-looking device, but you're going to have cough up a fair amount of cash for riding the bleeding edge of convertible tech. Oh, and the relatively important Pixelbook Pen isn't included, so expect another outlay on top.

Even with the expense, it's still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the business in 2019 – and one that Google may well replace this year.

Best laptops: the Lenovo Flex

7. Lenovo Flex 6 14 Strong, affordable performance Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium 4415U - i5-8250U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Decent performance + Very affordable $448.95 View at Walmart Marketplace 1 Walmart customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Finding the right balance between affordability and performance in a 2-in-1 has become the new Holy Grail for convertible manufacturers, and while Lenovo hasn't quite found that sweet spot yet, the Flex 6 14 does make its way into the mid-range with a respectable set of components.

You'll be able to surf, work on documents, stream video and game lightly, although don't expect stellar performance considering the price. It's a reliable runner, it just happens to be housed in a chassis that's not going to win any style awards anytime soon.

The new version of the HP Spectre x360 15T improves and enhances on the previous iteration in so many ways. (Image credit: HP)

8. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) Knockout performance from a powerful 2-in-1 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,160 x 2,140) LCD touchscreen Storage: 256GB SSD – 2TB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful enough for light gaming + Lovely 4K screen + Eye-catching design $1,399.99 View at HP (US)

HP's latest iterative update to the Spectre x360 15 takes all the elements we loved about the 2018 version - namely its impressive performance and sleek design - and simply turns up the dial even more. The result is the HP Spectre x360 15T, with the base version boasting an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM. For a 2-in-1, those are some seriously impressive specs.

The Spectre x360 15T will zip through any normal task - from word processing to video streaming - and is even powerful enough for a little light gaming here and there. That gorgeous 4K display does them all justice, making for an incredible portable viewing experience. The only real trade off is size. For a 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 15T is quite bulky so expert a workout if you're lugging it around all day.

Best 2-in-1s: the Microsoft Surface Pro

9. Microsoft Surface Pro 6 One of the best 2-in-1 laptops keeps getting better Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 RAM: 8-16GB Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 pixel resolution Storage: 256-512GB Reasons to buy + Thin, light and stylish + Premium keyboard and pen $728.99 View at Amazon 261 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Microsoft has been setting the 2-in-1 pace for a while now with its Surface Pro series, and the Surface Pro 6 is the best yet – packed with power yet as thin and light as ever, and with some top-notch accessories too.

It's now available in matte black for that extra touch of class, if you need it, and with a range of configurations to pick from, you can even adapt it to suit your budget.

While the display is largely the same as it was on the previous Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 6 is up to two-thirds faster where it counts, according to Microsoft – so it's an obvious choice for our best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019 list.

Best 2-in-1s: the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S A great media tablet Specifications CPU: 900MHz Intel Core M3-6Y30 (dual-core, 4MB cache, 2.2GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM: 4GB Screen: 12-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + (2,160 x 1,440) Storage: 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Incredibly thin + Vibrant Super AMOLED display $799.99 View at Amazon 22 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung is known for its color-rich Super AMOLED displays on its smartphones, which it has now brought to its eye-popping Galaxy Tab Pro S. The display on this device usurps the Surface Pro (above) as the most eye-catching one we've seen, and the Tab Pro S's svelte dimensions only make it more alluring.

Its speakers pack a surprising punch considering its catwalk-thin build, making it a great option whether you're reading websites, watching videos or playing music in the car. Another worthy entrant on our best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019 list.

The cheapest version of the Surface family definitely has its charms. (Image credit: Microsoft)

11. Microsoft Surface Go The cheapest Surface might just be the best. Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB or 8GB Screen: 10-inch 1800×1200 PixelSense Display Storage: 64GB or 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Low price + Full version of Windows 10 + Great hardware $398.99 View at Amazon 198 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is a very Surface-heavy list and for good reason: Microsoft's forays into the 2-in-1 market have been a huge success, revitalising the company's image as a serious hardware maker right when it needed it. For people who want to get in on this without paying handsomely, Microsoft has you covered with the Go.

The base spec model – 64GB SSD + 4GB RAM – costs just £380, making it the cheapest machine on the list. Granted, most users will want more than that, but even the highest end – 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and 4G – costs just £620. For a capable and portable laptop, it's hard to do better, outside of a Chromebook.

The only slight downside to this machine is that you'll need to buy the keyboard cover separately, setting you back an extra £125 – and then £100 if you want the pen.