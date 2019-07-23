Best 2-in-1 laptops 2019: which Windows 10 laptop-tablet hybrid is right for you?

In 2019, many of us find ourselves yearning for something a little bit different from the traditional laptop form-factor. Luckily, there's an answer: the 2-in-1, so called because it mixes a laptop with a tablet. T3 has compiled a list of the very best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy from across the market so you can make an informed decision. From entry level models to super-charged powerhouses, we've got a 2-in-1 for you.
If you're in the market for a quality covetable laptop-tablet hybrid, there's never been a better time to make an investment. With so many manufacturers competing for a piece of the market, consumers like you are going to reap the rewards as price points become more competitive. That means better specs and more features for your money.
So which 2-in-1 laptop available right now in 2019 is the best? For us here at T3 Towers, the might Surface Book 2 is the 2-in-1 to beat. It features in our best laptop guide as well, and for good reason. It's an absolute beast of a portable device that can do almost anything and it happens to be a 2-in-1.
Not everyone is shopping at the top end of the market, so we've made sure our list includes models from across the price spectrum, so you can be sure your hard-earned cash is getting you a decent 2-in-1 laptop, regardless of how far your budget can stretch.
How to choose the best 2-in-1 laptop for you
Convertibles, hybrids, 2-in-1s, call them what you like – these are essentially tablets that convert into laptops using keyboard attachments, and they occupy the middle ground between the two.
We're continuing to see some really decent quality hybrids hit the market in 2019, and whether you're looking for a lithe and luxurious 2-in-1 to take on the move, or are hunting down a convertible laptop to double up as a makeshift telly, we've picked out the best options out there.
We're mainly focusing on laptops that can be used as tablets (by folding the keyboard over) or tablets that can be used as laptops (by adding on a keyboard accessory).
So how do you pick? It's a good idea to think about how you're going to be using your new computer, and thus how powerful it needs to be: that has a knock-on effect on price and portability.
If you're going to be spending a lot of time typing, look for a 2-in-1 with a substantial keyboard attachment. If you're not, it doesn't matter so much.
Here are the very best 2-in-1 laptops on the market in 2019.
The best 2-in-1 laptops available to buy today
1. Microsoft Surface Book 2
The best 2-in-1 laptop in the world
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Loaded with a powerful Intel Core i7-8650U processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and stunning 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 display, as well as a 512 GB SSD drive and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Book 2 is an absolute monster of a 2-in-1, hybrid laptop.
No matter what you want to do, you can do it on the Surface Book 2, including playing the very latest and most demanding AAA PC games.
The only down side is that, despite the system costing a fortune and rocking a screen that is absolutely made for illustration, it doesn't come with a Microsoft Surface Pen – that'll cost you extra.
Regardless, the Surface Book 2 is by quite a way the best 2-in-1 laptop in the world in 2019, and if you can afford it then you should absolutely buy it.
Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2
2. HP Envy X2
An elegant hybrid laptop with a simply awesome battery life
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The big sell with the HP Envy X2 is its monstrous battery life, with up to 22 hours on a single charge. This is because it is the first Windows 10 2-in-1 to use the ARM architecture Snapdragon 835 CPU from Qualcomm, which has a heritage in mobile phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ).
The trade-off is less power than most other 2-in-1s at the X2's price point, but if what you need from your hybrid is light computing and tablet use, and for it to run and run and run, then it's a compromise worth making.
An elegant design, 4G LTE support, and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen complete this top, top package – a worth entrant on our best 2-in-1s of 2019 list.
Read the full review: HP Envy X2
3. Lenovo Yoga C930
A lightweight and beautiful 2-in-1 laptop for 2019
Specifications
Reasons to buy
We've been hugely impressed with Yogas gone by, and it's therefore no surprise that the latest Lenovo Yoga C930 makes an appearance on our best 2-in-1s of 2019 list. Ultra-thin and ultra-light, it's a premium bit of kit.
From the generous 13.9-inch screen, to the top end i7 processor from Intel, to the roomy 512GB of SSD storage, there's so much to like here. It's not the cheapest of course, but that doesn't mean this isn't good value for money.
With a 4K resolution display, Dolby Atmos sound, and some rather sleek looks, we're struggling to think of anything to put in the negatives column. The keyboard folds over rather than detaching, but it's a minor niggle.
4. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
A fantastic all-round 2-in-1 laptop
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Simply put, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro does everything you would want a machine billed as one of the best 2-in-1s in the business. Its specs are top-rate, its price very competitive, and it even comes bundled with a quality – if a little light for our tastes – S-Pen stylus, too.
The hinges on the hybrid, which allow for some tasty 360-degree manipulation of the screen, are very sturdy and feel well-made as well, and the overall feel of the machine in the hand is re-assuredly premium.
You don't have the capability to add a higher resolution screen onto the Notebook 9, like on the HP Spectre x360, but aside from that there really isn't much to hold against the machine at all.
5. Acer Switch Alpha 12
A convertible tablet that's cool in more ways than one
Specifications
Reasons to buy
One of the cheaper options in this guide, Acer's Switch Alpha 12 is clearly influenced by Microsoft's Surface Pro 4, but its wireframe kickstand more closely echoes HP's Spectre x2.
It boasts a trick that neither of those devices can, though: liquid cooling. That's right, the Alpha 12 is the first tablet that pumps a coolant solution around the inside to keep it running cool and quiet. It's an innovative device that is offered at a surprisingly acceptable price, especially considering that its decent keyboard dock is included in the bundle.
Silver, shiny, tough and smart, the Switch Alpha 12 has more than a few tricks up its sleeve to earn its place on our best 2-in-1 laptops list.
6. Google Pixelbook
Google's Android dream, in 2-in-1 laptop form
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ever wondered what a Chromebook on steroids looks like? Then it's high-time you said hello to the Google Pixelbook. It's a 2-in-1 device that pushes the market to some of its furthest limits yet, with a vibrant 12.3 inch QHD display and a Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU/Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU combo providing impressive performance.
It's also a strikingly beautiful-looking device, but you're going to have cough up a fair amount of cash for riding the bleeding edge of convertible tech. Oh, and the relatively important Pixelbook Pen isn't included, so expect another outlay on top.
Even with the expense, it's still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the business in 2019 – and one that Google may well replace this year.
7. Lenovo Flex 6 14
Strong, affordable performance
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Finding the right balance between affordability and performance in a 2-in-1 has become the new Holy Grail for convertible manufacturers, and while Lenovo hasn't quite found that sweet spot yet, the Flex 6 14 does make its way into the mid-range with a respectable set of components.
You'll be able to surf, work on documents, stream video and game lightly, although don't expect stellar performance considering the price. It's a reliable runner, it just happens to be housed in a chassis that's not going to win any style awards anytime soon.
8. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)
Knockout performance from a powerful 2-in-1
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HP's latest iterative update to the Spectre x360 15 takes all the elements we loved about the 2018 version - namely its impressive performance and sleek design - and simply turns up the dial even more. The result is the HP Spectre x360 15T, with the base version boasting an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM. For a 2-in-1, those are some seriously impressive specs.
The Spectre x360 15T will zip through any normal task - from word processing to video streaming - and is even powerful enough for a little light gaming here and there. That gorgeous 4K display does them all justice, making for an incredible portable viewing experience. The only real trade off is size. For a 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 15T is quite bulky so expert a workout if you're lugging it around all day.
9. Microsoft Surface Pro 6
One of the best 2-in-1 laptops keeps getting better
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Microsoft has been setting the 2-in-1 pace for a while now with its Surface Pro series, and the Surface Pro 6 is the best yet – packed with power yet as thin and light as ever, and with some top-notch accessories too.
It's now available in matte black for that extra touch of class, if you need it, and with a range of configurations to pick from, you can even adapt it to suit your budget.
While the display is largely the same as it was on the previous Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 6 is up to two-thirds faster where it counts, according to Microsoft – so it's an obvious choice for our best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019 list.
10. Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S
A great media tablet
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Samsung is known for its color-rich Super AMOLED displays on its smartphones, which it has now brought to its eye-popping Galaxy Tab Pro S. The display on this device usurps the Surface Pro (above) as the most eye-catching one we've seen, and the Tab Pro S's svelte dimensions only make it more alluring.
Its speakers pack a surprising punch considering its catwalk-thin build, making it a great option whether you're reading websites, watching videos or playing music in the car. Another worthy entrant on our best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019 list.
11. Microsoft Surface Go
The cheapest Surface might just be the best.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
This is a very Surface-heavy list and for good reason: Microsoft's forays into the 2-in-1 market have been a huge success, revitalising the company's image as a serious hardware maker right when it needed it. For people who want to get in on this without paying handsomely, Microsoft has you covered with the Go.
The base spec model – 64GB SSD + 4GB RAM – costs just £380, making it the cheapest machine on the list. Granted, most users will want more than that, but even the highest end – 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and 4G – costs just £620. For a capable and portable laptop, it's hard to do better, outside of a Chromebook.
The only slight downside to this machine is that you'll need to buy the keyboard cover separately, setting you back an extra £125 – and then £100 if you want the pen.