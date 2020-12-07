Best SIM only deals for Christmas 2020: Three, Smarty, iD Mobile, EE, and more

If you are looking for the best SIM only deals this winter holiday season then you are in the right place. That's because T3 is the UK's foremost authority on SIM only deals and spends each and every week hunting out the absolute finest for our readers.

And right now for Christmas 2020 there are some truly superb SIM only deals up for grabs. These are SIMO plans that cost a fraction of what with-phone SIM plans cost and deliver orders of magnitude greater allowances, too.

Some of these SIM only deals even manage to offer unlimited data, texts and minutes, as well as completely contract free commitments. You get the best price, best allowances and best freedom as there is no contract involved – you can cancel at any time.

Others offer very strong 5G packages with short contracts at the UK's very best and fastest networks. Basically, there's a brilliant SIM only deal for everyone right here – and especially as price start at just £12 per month.

Here are the best SIM only deals available this Christmas:

T3's SIM only deal top pick Smarty SIM only | One month rolling plan | Cancel anytime | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18/month

The Three SIM only deal below is technically even cheaper, but we give this SIMO package from Smarty our Star Deal badge as it delivers unlimited everything with no contract. That's right, this is a cancel at anytime deal, meaning you can walk away at any time. £18 per month for unlimited everything. Insane value.View Deal

Three SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 p/m | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Three's 5G ready SIM here delivers unlimited data, minutes and texts for just £16 per month, which is £2 per month cheaper than the Smarty deal above. This plan does come with a minimum term contract though of 12 months, which while short does not offer the same walk-away freedom as the Smarty deal above.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 12-month plan | £16 per month

Here's a very tidy SIM only deal that can be bagged right now over at Mobiles.co.uk. It delivers a SIM plan with a 12-month contract that offers a whopping 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts. The monthly fee is a very affordable £16, which is then reduced to just £11.50 with a cashback program.View Deal

Voxi SIM only | 1 month rolling plan | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Endless Video | £12 per month

Voxi loves its Endless offers, and this 12GB for £12 per month SIM only deal offers Endless Video and Endless Social Media, meaning you can stream endlessly on YouTube and video apps as well as engage on social media platforms without touching your data allowance, which is 12GB per month. £12 for 12GB.View Deal

EE SIM only | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, and its SIM plans come with lighting fast 5G data capabilities unlocked. Right now EE's 5G Essential Plan is only £20 per month, and it delivers a huge 160GB of data each month along with unlimited calls and texts. You also get free EU roaming and 6 months free of Apple Music. This comes on a 24-month contract, however.View Deal

To compare these SIM only deals to the rest of the market be sure to take a look at T3's SIMO deals comparison tool below. This not only surfaces the very cheapest SIM only deals, but also lets you filter them by a wide-variety of things, such as contract length, price, data allowance, network coverage, 5G and more.