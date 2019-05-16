The best iPhone XR deal around just got a 50% price cut

Apple iPhone XR is a seriously impressive smartphone – it boasts the same facial recognition technology as the costlier iPhone XS, Portrait Mode on the front and rear-mounted cameras, and the longest battery ever in an iPhone.
At £749 SIM-free, iPhone XR isn't exactly an impulse-buy. However, an awesome new deal from mobile network O2 offers this brilliant smartphone at a phenomenal price.
The O2 deal was already one of the best iPhone XR offers around, but now the one-off upfront cost has been slashed in half. That equates to a £50 discount.
Not only that, but using the code 10OFF voucher code will knock-off another £10 from the upfront cost – making it a truly unmissable discount.
As well as the iPhone XR handset, you'll get unlimited text messages and calls. O2 will also throw-in a pretty generous 30GB of mobile data. Better yet, any data you haven’t burnt through will automatically roll-over to the next month, so you can build up a pretty hefty reservoir if you find yourself on Wi-Fi more often than not.
Apple iPhone XR | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB of 4G data | Unlimited Minutes, Unlimited Texts | £37 a month
This has been our go-to iPhone XR deal these last few months, but now, it's even better. The £100 upfront cost has been slashed to £50 – and drops to £40 with the discount code 10OFF. The 4G data allowance is great and the monthly cost is well below the average iPhone XR deal. So, what are you waiting for?
Total cost over 24 months: £928