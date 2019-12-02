Best coffee machine deals for Cyber Monday: the best Sage, Delonghi and Nespresso coffee machines you can buy, up to 50% off at Amazon

The 2019 Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you need to sharpen yourself up for a day of furtively buying stuff while pretending to work, what could be better than a good, strong coffee? Amazon has one of the best bean to cup coffee machines you can buy at a great discount today. It does the same deal for most ‘sales events’ but that doesn’t make it any less of a bargain. This comes courtesy of Amazon.

• Sage Barista Express was £600 , now £364 – save £236 today

A good quality coffee bean grinder sat on top of an excellent espresso machine, Barista Express is suitable both for those who want high quality coffee with only a minimal amount of effort (you will need to manually tamp the ground coffee – just like a real barista! – and froth the milk in a jug – just like a real barista, again! – but the machine will handle the actual skilled part of coffee making, so you don't need to spend 7 years learning how to be an actual real barista. Those who want to get more creative can get busy with the manual settings, however.



Sage Barista Express | £364 | Was £600 | Save £236

This deal is on both the silver and black models, and there are also some discounted bundles that throw in a 'smart' milk jug that tells you the temperature of the milk – not that essential since a non-smart jug is included with the Barista Express – and a 'Knock Box' for bashing the used coffee grounds out of the group head – that is useful, take it from me. This deal probably ends today.View Deal

Sage Creatista Plus £249 | RRP £450 | Save £201 at Amazon

The Creatista Plus is a sexy Chrome beast of an Nespresso machine – especially when compared to its many, rather more functional rivals. Style aside, the main reason to buy it is if you prefer cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and other milky drinks; Sage's milk-texturing steam wand is really superb. Deal ends todayView Deal

DeLonghi Lattissima Touch £179 | Was £280 | Save £101

This Nespresso pod machine from De'longhi is a very cool purchase if you’re after sophisticated styling and coffee with a bit of an edge. It delivers all your Nespresso favourites in no time and the milk frother is an excellent addition that you don't find on all pod machines. Amazon has had this machine cheaper in the past, but it's still a solid deal. Deal ends todayView Deal

Krups Vertuo Nespresso machine £89 | Was £199 | Save £110 at Amazon

This is a very close relative of the Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 – officially the Best Nespresso Machine In The World, according to us. In fact, due to the way that Nespresso machines are licensed and made, it's effectively identical, aside from Krups' slightly different approach to design. At this price, it's totally worth buying.

Delonghi is having a Cyber Monday sale!

De'Longhi Eletta £483 | Was £1000 | Save £517 at Amazon

With a big saving on RRP – although in reality this usually sells for around £600, not the quoted grand – this bean-to-cup is a bargain. It may not have the purist-pleasing sophistication of the Sage, but it serves up your morning coffee with one-touch simplicity and the milk frother is excellent.View Deal

DeLonghi ETAM29.620.SB £401 | Was £650 | Save £249 at Amazon

This great 'Autentica Plus' bean-to-cup coffee machine in black and silver, from De'Longhi, has got the lot. As well as grinding your beans and extracting great coffee with a rich crema topping, there's an adjustable frothing nozzle for your milk. A digital display makes it easy, and the two-cup capacity is handy for couplesView Deal

Amazon also has deals on a load of other coffee makers today, including, as noted, on some of the Delonghi range. Choose between espresso makers, filter coffee, Dolce Gusto and Nespresso capsule machines, and premium bean-to-cup coffee machines. There's so many to browse, you'll need a coffee afterwards. The best deal is on the Eletta bean-to-cup. Usually as much as £1,000 it's down to just £430 today.

