Best Black Friday Air Fryer deals: models from Ninja, Philips and Tefal

The air fryer is the new hot model that everyone wants in their kitchen. A revolutionary gadget that can cook your food with less fat and oil than traditional cooking methods, the air fryer is loved by foodies and health nuts everywhere.

If you’ve been looking to add an air fryer into your cooking repertoire, the Black Friday deals are the best place to look. There are huge price cuts already on air fryers from top retailers like Amazon , Currys and Very , in their early Black Friday sales.

We’ve highlighted the top five best air fryers , including which retailers have the best deals on them right now. Air fryers are sure to sell out quickly this Black Friday, so make sure you do your research so you can get the best device at the best price.

Image Philips Airfryer XXL

The Philips Airfryer XXL makes frying food easy, quick and healthy. Voted the best air fryer by T3, this model has plenty of preset modes, so you can grill, roast, bake, air fry and bake a variety of foods. This super-sized model has a great capacity and can even fit and roast a whole chicken!

Image TEFAL YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1

The TEFAL Actifry Genius XL 2-in1 is a handy appliance that doubles as an air fryer and slow cooker, with the ability to make meals like curries, stews and casseroles. Whatever meal you want to cook, the TEFAL Actifry has you covered, with a built-in stirring paddle and recipe app.

Image Wilko 4L AirFryer

The Wilko 4L AirFryer is an affordable model that’s simple to use and easy to clean. While the cheap price tag might throw you, the Wilko AirFryer has a generous 4 litre capacity, dials to control heat and time settings, and light indicators. With 1400 watts of power, you’re getting a powerful model at a great price.

Image NINJA Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a time saving model, with plenty of capacity and twin compartments so you can cook two things at once. Featuring programmable options, like one touch meals, this air fryer packs plenty of heat and power.

Image Instant Vortex Air Fryer

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer creates healthy versions of your favourite food, with 95% less oil and fat. With 4 pre-set programmes in 1 appliance, you can air fry, bake, roast and reheat different foods, including meat, vegetables, chips and cake. The design is super simple so you can easily control and customise it with one-touch settings.

Why you should buy an Air Fryer

If you’re thinking: “I’ve already got an oven and deep fat fryer, so why would I want an air fryer?”, we’ve got the answers for you. An air fryer is a great addition to any kitchen but especially if you’re not a confident cook, if you’re very busy, and if you have a small kitchen and don’t have enough space for bigger appliances like microwaves or fryers.

An air fryer can act as your oven, fryer, grill and microwave, so it gives you multiple settings and cooking options in one model. Using hot air combined with a teaspoon of oil, air fryers make healthier versions of your favourite foods without excess oil or fat.

Top air fryer brands include Philips, Ninja, TEFAL, Instant and Sage. We predict these brands will sell out quickly this Black Friday, so if you want to know which retailer has the best deals on air fryers, take a look below.

Top UK Retailers to shop for Air Fryers

Amazon UK Air Fryer deals Amazon UK Air Fryer deals

Amazon is the go-to retailer for any kind of tech and electronics, including cooking equipment like air fryers. Amazon currently have deals on top air fryer models and brands, like the Philips Essential Air Fryer (£51.01 off), the Ninja Foodi Health & Grill Air Fryer (£50 off ) and the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer (£20 off).

Currys Air Fryer deals Currys Air Fryer deals

The Currys Black Friday sale is now live, so there really isn’t a better time than right now to shop for a discounted air fryer. Currys currently have top air fryer deals, with over 50% off on popular TEFAL models.

Very Air Fryer deals Very Air Fryer deals

The Very Black Friday event is also live now, with plenty of discounts and savings across the site. Very have a great selection of air fryers from leading brands, including Tower, TEFAL and Ninja.

Top US Retailers to shop for Air Fryers

Amazon US Air Fryer deals Amazon US Air Fryer deals

Like the UK site, Amazon US have got great deals on a range of air fryers, including Ninja, Instant and Ultrean. They currently have up to 30% off air fryers, including the Beelicious Air Fryer Toaster Oven.

Walmart Air Fryer deals Walmart Air Fryer deals

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are live and their air fryers are nicely marked down, saving you plenty of money on your new kitchen essential. Choose from a range of colours, brands and sizes, plus you can save even more with Walmart+.

