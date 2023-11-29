Audiophile brand Klipsch breathes new life into Bluetooth speakers

In the days of multiroom streaming and all-in-one systems, Klipsch Audio is out to prove that there's life in the humble Bluetooth speaker yet. It has announced that its Music City Series collection is destined for release in the UK, each with Bluetooth 5.3 on board and all-day battery life.

The first to reach the UK is the Klipsch Nashville – the mid-sized speaker in the range. It features dual 2.5-inch full-range drivers plus a couple of passive radiators for deep bass response.

The speaker, which weighs just under a kilo, also features 360-degree sound capability and a rugged, water and dust proof build. Indeed, it is rated at IP67 so can be used near water without fear – it'll even last up to 30 minutes when submerged.

The on-board battery lasts up to 24-hours before needing to be recharged through its USB-C port. And, it supports 18W fast charging, as well as offer reverse charging if you need to top up your phone when out and about.

As with the others in the range, the Nashville supports a broadcast mode, so can be linked with up to 10 other Klipsch speakers for a full, synchronised effect.

The Klipsch Nashville will be available for £159 this December.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The largest of the family is the Klipsch Detroit. Weighing 2.5kg, it's more for larger gatherings and, as such, comes with two 3-inch drivers, dual 1-inch tweeters, and four force cancelling passive radiators for booming bass.

It too sports 24-hours of battery life and USB-C charging, plus IP67 water and dust proofing. However, it also has a carry strap, which is just as well considering its size and weight.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Finally, there's the Klipsch Austin, the baby of the bunch.

It measures just 105 x 105 x 44mm and weighs 397g. Inside you get a single 1.5-inch driver with dual passive radiators.

Again, there's water and dust resistance, and USB-C. The battery this time, though, lasts for up to 12-hours.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Both the Klipsch Detroit and Austin speakers will come to the UK in early 2024. Pricing is yet to be revealed.