Audio-Technica's new wooden headphones are stunning, high-end and extremely rare

Quick Summary
Audio-Technica has announced a new pair of high-end headphones sporting its stunning wooden finish.
The ATH-WBLTD over-ears will be available in a very limited run of just 300 pairs, and are priced at £1,599.
Audio-Technica is following up on the stunning wooden, wired headphones it released in late 2022, the ATH-WB2022, with another pair of gorgeous and super-limited over-ears.
The new model, ATH-WBLTD, is a similarly beautiful-looking option, and there will only ever be 300 on offer. Audio-Technica says that when it dropped the last limited-edition wooden headphones, it was hit with a wave of requests for a wired equivalent, which is where this new model comes in.
It's been tuned specifically for its analogue connections, according to Audio-Technica, and should therefore offer absolutely brilliant sound quality, as you'd hope given that it's arriving with a £1,599 price tag.
That exterior three-layer wood housing isn't just for show, either – just like in the original version, it's been employed as part of the sound design to ensure that you get a warm and rich soundstage while you listen.
There's flame maple, walnut, and mahogany in there, making for a complex build - but the outside is seriously pretty, with a bit of grain and a lot of polish to make it shine.
Interestingly, Audio-Technica says that the wood will actually mature over time, so you might well look at them and see a slightly different picture (or hear a very subtly different sound signature) if you keep them for a couple of decades.
The actual sound here is produced by custom 45mm driver units, while there's also a DLC-coated diaphragm that Audio-Technica says will help to deliver richer lows and clearer highs.
Being from the ultra-premium and in fact collector's edition bracket, the ATH-WBLTD also packs soft sheepskin covers for its earpads and headband, meaning this won't be a product for the vegans among us. The headphone arms themselves are apparently made of lightweight magnesium.
They'll come with a premium storage bag, and a small variety of cable options to make sure that you can connect to your audio source of choice without adapters.
The ATH-WB2022 was produced to celebrate Audio-Technica's 60th birthday, so we're now a couple of years on from that, but the production of this follow-up suggests that the first run generated enough interest to justify this new version – so if you're keen you might want to get your order in sooner rather than later.
However, if you do miss out, there's still the excellent wooden-finished ATH-WP900 pair, which are far more affordable, too.