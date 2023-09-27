Aston Martin Valhalla is a stunning supercar built using F1 technologies

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aston Martin has announced that its first mid-engine supercar is no longer a mere concept, it will enter full production next year. You might even see one whizz past you on the M1 at some point, as a prototype will take to UK roads in the next few months.

What's more, the luxury brand has revealed that much of the design and technologies used in the car have been co-developed by the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team.

The team is currently enjoying a great F1 season and it is their expertise that has enabled Aston Martin to push forward with getting the speedster onto the roads.

"It is a great advantage for a car manufacturer to have access to the unique skills and knowledge of a Formula One team," said the manufacturer's performance technologies engineering director.

"F1 engineers are constantly pushing the boundaries in the pursuit of performance and have developed rapid problem-solving tools. With this knowledge 'in house' we can seamlessly bring F1 expertise to road car development."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The motor racing nous has been employed in the design of the Valhalla's dynamics and aerodynamics, plus the materials used in its construction.

F1 simulation tools have been used to develop its driving dynamics, while the cockpit ergonomics and especially driver position, take advantage of the race team's experience. A false floor and carbon fibre bucket seat are more typical of a race car, for example.

Thankfully, the car doesn't have to comply with Formula One's strict rules and guidelines, so has been designed with active aerodynamic systems at the front and rear that can generate over 600kg of downforce at around 150 mph (240 kmh).

It can certainly hit those speeds and more. The power inside the Aston Martin Valhalla is driven by a bespoke twin-turbo flat-plane V8 engine – the most advanced fitted inside one of the brand's cars, it claims.

It is mated with three e-motors to create a 1,012 PS hybrid all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain.

Aston Martin is yet to reveal stats on just how fast it can run, but we'll take a stab at it: "Bloody fast!"

We also don't know yet how much it'll cost, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's close to seven figures. Maybe even more.

Now all we need is a new James Bond movie to see one in action.