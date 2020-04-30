Assassin's Creed: Valhalla trailer launches with Xbox Series X logo – but NO PS5

The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla trailer has finally launched for Xbox Series X, and it looks incredible.

Rendered with stunning next-generation graphics, the latest title looks set to veer away from the classic stealth assassination gameplay towards more pitched battles. The axe-wielding main character known as Eivor is seen commanding fleets of ships and bursting into the fray as part of a raiding party. During this sequence, the camera shifts from day to light in a stunning example of the natural light available thanks to the eighth-generation consoles' ray tracing capabilities.

However, although the trailer is bookended by the Xbox logo, the legend "Xbox Series X" and the "Holiday 2020" release date tag, there's a shock for PlayStation fans: there is no PS5 logo at the end of the trailer.

Check it out in full below:

We already know Xbox Series X will have no exclusive games until 2022, but it will have "Xbox family" exclusives, with all titles being released on multiple platforms simultaneously.

But PS5 fans can rest assured. The Ubisoft site confirms that, yes, Assassin's Creed is coming to PC, Stadia, PS4 and PS5 in addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This is great news for current-gen console owners, as you'll be able to chart the adventures of Eivor from Norway to England even if you don't splash the cash on next-gen consoles.

Why the Xbox Series X logo alone was used, we're not sure, but it's a great marketing move for Microsoft. Assassin's Creed is a huge brand, and one that will set tongues wagging as the hype for next-generation steps up a gear in this strange, post-E3 summer of staggered info drops.

Keep an eye out for more details as Ubisoft reveals further information on the game.

