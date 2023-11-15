Argos Black Friday sale is live – the 5 best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Argos' Black Friday sale is now live – among the great offers our team of experts has selected the 5 best deals

More than any other year before it the best Black Friday deals have arrived extra early, with major brands and retailers in on the action. The Argos sale is now live in the UK and there are stacks of deals to sift through – except you needn't, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you. 

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades of combined experience, so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top five from Argos' Black Friday sales that are the best of best.

Sony PS5 COD MWIII bundle: was £499

Sony PS5 COD MWIII bundle: was £499, now £399 at Argos

The PS5 is a generation-defining console that has changed the game. T3's Tech Staff Writer loves its unique features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. This bundle also comes with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3  a fresh spin on the iconic first-person shooter, featuring some of the most recognisable maps in gaming history. This deal is cheaper than the console usually is alone too!

View Deal
Meta Quest 2: was £399

Meta Quest 2: was £399, now £249 at Argos

Fancy yourself a slice of virtual reality? Meta's previous-generation headset – it can't do the more advanced augmented reality of the Quest 3 that launched more recently (a long-time T3 freelancer compares Quest 2 to Quest 3 here) – is a great route into classic VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations for calibration either, which makes it great value for the whole family.

View Deal
Google Pixel 7a: was £449

Google Pixel 7a: was £449, now £379 at Argos

"Affordable Android doesn't get better than this" exclaimed T3's review of the Pixel 7a. It's got the power, the cameras and the looks to impress. T3's Staff Writer went on to write about why the Pixel 7a was his 'obsession', so it's a much-loved mid-level Android handset among the team here. Especially in one of the brighter colourways.

View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99, now £49.99 at Argos

T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer that's at a gift-level price point ahead of the holiday period.

View Deal
LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999

LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999, now £798 at Argos

There's no doubt that LG makes among the best OLED TVs that money can buy – which is why the T3 team selected the brand as number one in that expert guide. While the C2 OLED was a fan-favourite last year, if you're looking for a more affordable bargain then the step-down LG A2 OLED delivers similar picture quality and is an easy recommendation in the sales. 

View Deal

While the T3 team has hand-picked these Argos deals, you may find their prices are matched by other retailers. Check out the shopping widgets below to see if there are preferable prices or retailer preferences for your needs. 

And let's not forget: during the Black Friday sales we'll likely see flash deals on various products and price fluctuations based on stock too.

