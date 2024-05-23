Argos Bank Holiday sale now live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

It's time for another major Argos sales event: specifically, the Big Red Event that offers significant discounts over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. While you're spending some time off work (if you're lucky enough to be doing so), treat yourself to a deal or three.

Prices are dropping by up to 25% across a range of products on the Argos website, and T3's expert deal-spotters have seen major savings on bikes, smartphones, air fryers, laptops, and plenty more. Check out our list below for our hand-picked best deals that we've discovered as part of the Big Red Event.

We can help save you some time by directing you direct to the best deals around. T3's expert team has been in the deals game for a long time now – with decades of combined experience – and we know a great offer when we see one (check out our How We Test page for more on our credentials).

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £150, now £100 at Argos This is the more affordable of the two Millennium Falcon sets that Lego makes, so it's perfect for younger Star Wars fans – or those on tighter budgets. What's more, the price has now been reduced by a third, giving you another reason to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

Adidas T-24c folding treadmill: was £799, now £599 at Argos You don't have to leave the house to get your daily step count in, because the Adidas T-24c folding treadmill handles everything for you – and at £599, it's a quarter off its previous price at Argos. The treadmill comes with 12 incline levels and 36 preset fitness programmes.

LG C4 OLED: was £1499, now £1199 at Argos A brand new set for 2024 and the cheapest place you can buy it right now. There's no doubt that the LG C4 OLED is one of the best TVs in the business at the moment, combining an excellent picture and high levels of performance with a price that isn't quite as astronomical as typical for a fresh-on-the-market range. Use code LG20 for 20% off

Xbox Series X 1TB console: was £459.99, now £409.99 at Argos It's rare to find any sort of discount being offered when it comes to Microsoft's flagship video game console, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this £50 off deal at your earliest opportunity. You get a whole wealth of future-proofed gaming power in return. It's cheaper than Amazon's current price, too.