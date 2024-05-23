Argos Bank Holiday sale now live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

Argos' Big Red Event offers major price drops across tech, appliances, and much more besides

David Nield
By
published
Contributions from

It's time for another major Argos sales event: specifically, the Big Red Event that offers significant discounts over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. While you're spending some time off work (if you're lucky enough to be doing so), treat yourself to a deal or three.

Prices are dropping by up to 25% across a range of products on the Argos website, and T3's expert deal-spotters have seen major savings on bikes, smartphones, air fryers, laptops, and plenty more. Check out our list below for our hand-picked best deals that we've discovered as part of the Big Red Event.

We can help save you some time by directing you direct to the best deals around. T3's expert team has been in the deals game for a long time now – with decades of combined experience – and we know a great offer when we see one (check out our How We Test page for more on our credentials).

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon:was £150,now £100 at Argos

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £150, now £100 at Argos

This is the more affordable of the two Millennium Falcon sets that Lego makes, so it's perfect for younger Star Wars fans – or those on tighter budgets. What's more, the price has now been reduced by a third, giving you another reason to travel to a galaxy far, far away. 

View Deal
Adidas T-24c folding treadmill:was £799, now £599 at Argos

Adidas T-24c folding treadmill: was £799, now £599 at Argos

You don't have to leave the house to get your daily step count in, because the Adidas T-24c folding treadmill handles everything for you – and at £599, it's a quarter off its previous price at Argos. The treadmill comes with 12 incline levels and 36 preset fitness programmes.

View Deal
LG C4 OLED: was £1499, now £1199 at Argos

LG C4 OLED: was £1499, now £1199 at Argos

A brand new set for 2024 and the cheapest place you can buy it right now. There's no doubt that the LG C4 OLED is one of the best TVs in the business at the moment, combining an excellent picture and high levels of performance with a price that isn't quite as astronomical as typical for a fresh-on-the-market range. 

Use code LG20 for 20% off

View Deal
Xbox Series X 1TB console: was £459.99, now £409.99 at Argos

Xbox Series X 1TB console: was £459.99, now £409.99 at Argos

It's rare to find any sort of discount being offered when it comes to Microsoft's flagship video game console, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this £50 off deal at your earliest opportunity. You get a whole wealth of future-proofed gaming power in return. It's cheaper than Amazon's current price, too.

View Deal
EPlus 20-inch CH22 folding 24V electric bike: was £700, now £449 at Argos

EPlus 20-inch CH22 folding 24V electric bike: was £700, now £449 at Argos

Get around the neighbourhood in style and make your life a little more eco-friendly with the EPlus CH22. It folds up to make it easier to transport, and it can cover 25 miles on a single charge – and it's down to a low price of £449 now at Argos, which is a massive reduction of £251.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
David Nield
David Nield

Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸