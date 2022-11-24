Apple Watch Ultra deal: rugged smartwatch drops to its lowest-ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the flagship product in Apple's smartwatch range. It's designed for ultra-endurance and extreme sports but thanks to its looks, it's appealing to just about everyone.

I reviewed the Ultra last month and found it to be an incredible product. The larger screen is useful for sports and despite the larger size, the titanium casing means it's not too heavy on the wrist. To be honest, I'm not sure I could go back to a standard Apple Watch.

It's rare to see any movement on price for such a new Apple product but right now you can find the Ultra on sale for £829, which is £20 less than the official list price (and that on the Apple website). If you're tempted to invest in this watch, this is a good time to do it.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was £849 , now £829 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – Available with a full range of Ocean bands, Alpine loops, and Trail loops in all colours. Plus up to £120 trade-in on your old Apple Watch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was £849 , now £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – Available with small, medium and large straps in 9 colours and styles.

Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

Put simple, yes! In out 5-star Apple Watch Ultra review, we said, 'The Apple Watch Ultra is big and bold, and has the performance to back that up. Whether you’re an athlete or just want the very best, you won’t be disappointed in this device. The combination of an incredible screen, a larger battery and a seriously durable casing make this worthy of the Ultra name and the best Apple Watch on the market.'

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest transformation to the Apple Watch since its launch back in 2015. This is an entirely new version that sits as a premium option to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the entry-level Apple Watch SE. This makes it not only the best Apple Watch in the range but also the best smartwatch that Apple has ever built.

There’s more to the Apple Watch Ultra than just being a premium option though. This watch is designed to be outdoor-focused, for extreme sports from ultra marathons, to rock climbers to divers. That puts this watch in a completely different bracket, putting it up against wearables such as the Garmin and Polar models.

To be recieving a discount so early is very rare for an Apple product, so this deal is well worth getting!