Apple Watch Series 6 deal: save £60 in this Amazon early Black Friday sale

With Black Friday coming up, we’re anticipating lots of deals and discounts on Apple products, particularly tablets, phones and smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the most advanced Apple Watch you can buy, with a sharp design, bright always-on display and innovative features.

Reviewed and ranked as the best smartwatch you can buy in our Best Smartwatch article, the Apple Watch Series 6 is sure to sell quickly in the Black Friday deals this year. Currently marked down at Amazon, we predict many Apple products selling out rapidly this November, so make sure you get your hands on this as soon as possible.

Image Apple Watch Series 6 | Was: £379 | Now: £319 | Saving: £60

With a strong focus on health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 6 monitors your heart rate, tracks your activity and can potentially save your life! A comfortable and stylish design, this watch strikes the balance between tech and fashion. Save £60 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast! View Deal

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 6

As we mentioned above, we rated the Apple Watch Series 6 as the best smartwatch of 2021 but also as the best Apple watch you can buy today. Starting with design, the style of the Apple Watch Series 6 is almost flawless, with a large screen, comfortable size and an S6 64-bit dual core processor which makes it faster than other Apple smartwatches.

The main attraction of the Apple Watch Series 6 is its smart features and emphasis on fitness. This watch lets you take calls, reply to messages and make notes while you’re out and about or away from your phone. One of its best features is its ability to measure your blood oxygen level and heart rate with its sensors and app. This monitoring can alert your doctor if anything looks irregular or call emergency services if you have a fall.

In addition to its lifesaving abilities, the Apple Watch Series 6 can set and review your fitness metrics, track your sleep and keep you on top of your goals. Overall, it’s the ultimate smartwatch to help you achieve a more healthy and active lifestyle, while keeping you connected to the rest of the world.