Apple is working on a range of new monitors for Mac's

Apple make some of the best tech products on the market. A range of iPhones, iPads and MacBook's make up the majority of their product range, but it's far from all they have to offer.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman gave details of a range of new Apple monitors that are in the works. Recently, we saw the release of the Apple Studio Display, which boasts a 27-inch, 5K retina display, offering 600 nits of peak brightness.

It joins the Apple Pro Display XDR in Apple's monitor stable. Calling the Studio Display – which starts at £1,499 / $1,599 / AU$2,499 and goes all the way up to £2,149 / $2,299 / AU$3,599 – the budget option in Apple's range feels like a misprint. It isn't though – you'll be looking at an eye-watering £4,599 / $4,999 / AU$8,499 for the Pro Display XDR, and that doesn't even include the stand!

With a range as costly as this, many users are calling out for a more budget-friendly option. That doesn't look like the subject of Gurman's musings though. Instead, I think we're more likely to see a host of new professional-standard monitors in new sizes.

As reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), Gurman specifically makes reference to an update for the Pro Display XDR amongst "multiple new external monitors" which the Cupertino-based tech giants are working on. Rumours suggest that 32-inch and 36-inch monitors could be part of that update too, bringing even bigger displays to their line-up.

They're also reported to follow the Studio Display's theme of having an Apple Silicon chip inside. This enables the monitor itself to take on some of the CPU workload, relying less on computing power from attached devices. This should allow you to harness the full potential of whatever computer you have connected.

There's very little other information available for now, though we'll be sure to keep you updated as more news is shared.

