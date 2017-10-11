Amazon's new Kindle Oasis gives you the ultimate e-reading experience

What you're looking at is the most advanced Kindle ever - the new Oasis. But what makes the new Kindle the ultimate e-reading machine? We're glad you asked…

For a start, the Oasis features Amazon's largest, highest-resolution Paperwhite display ever. Now packing a 7-inch, 300 ppi display, the e-book fits over 30-percent more words per page for fewer page turns. Not that turning pages is a problem, because it also has the fastest page turn of any Kindle ever, natually.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

The backlight is uniform across the display, and now features automatic brightness so it can react to environmental lighting.

The new ergonomic design brings the battery inside the device, shifting the centre of gravity into the palm of your hand. At it's thinnest point it measures an impressive 3.4mm.

It weighs just 194 grams, 10 grams less than the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite.

Another major breakthrough is that it's first waterproof Kindle, so you can read in the bath or swimming pool without fear of destroying your precious e-reader. It has a rating of IPX8, which means it can withstand immersion in up to two meters of freshwater for up to 60 minutes.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Perhaps the coolest feature is that the new Oasis has Audible built-in, letting you listen to a collection of audiobooks over Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth speaker (there's no headphone port or integrated speaker).

With Whispersync, Amazon saves and synchronises your last read page, allowing you to pick up instantly where you left off whether you're reading or listening.

Unlike the original Oasis, the all-new Oasis has a battery life measured in weeks, not hours, lasting an impressive six weeks. It includes a fast-charging capability that allows it to go from no battery to fully charged in less than two hours.

The all-new Kindle Oasis is available for pre-order today from Amazon.

Prices start at £229.99 for the 8GB model, raising to £259.99 for the 32GB model, and £319.99 for the 32GB model with unlimited, lifetime, cellular connectivity.

The new Kindle Oasis will start shipping on 31st October.

Liked this?