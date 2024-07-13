Amazon's 55-inch Fire TV 4K drops to new price low – secure it with just £86!

I've been covering Amazon Prime Day's best deals for many years now. And there's a trend that's probably no surprise: many of Amazon's best deals don't appear on actual Prime Day – they're already live and available. One such example I've spotted today is this Amazon Fire TV deal.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here

If you're looking for one of the best new TVs then that's no bad thing, of course, as Amazon is the master of low pricing with its own-brand sets. And while I couldn't call its TVs the best-of-best compared to say, Sony, Samsung or LG, I'd still describe this Omni QLED 4K model as a "feature-packed deal".

Amaon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99, now £429.99 on Amazon Amazon's top-flight telly, the 'Omni QLED' part means it's the best model in the series, with the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness for the asking price. It's a great box with built-in catch-up services and Amazon Fire apps, so is brilliantly easy to use – and easy to buy at this low price!

That's the real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED: it's at its lowest-ever price – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – and, better still, you can secure buying one with just £86 down! Five payments at that price over five months, with 0% interest, make for a great way to obtain this bargain telly!

You have to be an Amazon Prime member, of course, but the cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this steep. It delivers other great benefits, too, including Prime Gaming (free Tomb Raider coming next week), great titles on Amazon Prime Video (check out July's best selection here), and free shipping on eligible orders.