Amazon Prime Day: Amazon Echo Plus get's fat £40 price cut

Amazon's discounts on its own devices are always good during the Amazon Prime Day sales are always top-tier, as demonstrated once more by this big price cut on its Echo Plus smart speaker. It's the sort of discount we normally ever only see on Black Friday.
The Amazon Echo Plus is so well reviewed as it delivers Dolby play 360° audio, and comes installed with a built-in Zigbee hub that allows for the super easy control of smart home devices and music streaming. Naturally, the Plus also comes loaded with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, that allows for voice control of gadgets, media and more.
The full details of the deal can be viewed below:
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | was
£139.99 | now £99.99 | Save £40
Amazon Echo Plus delivers the best audio quality in an Amazon smart speaker and here, in this tasty Amazon Prime Day deal, it is available at a new fantastically low price point. Thanks to a £40 price cut the Plus can be snapped up right now for £99.99 instead of £139.99, which is a direct 29% saving. All three colourways can be selected, too, including Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone.View Deal
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | was
$149.99 | now $109.99 | Save $40
Amazon Echo Plus is the crème de la crème of Amazon's smart speakers and here, in this great Amazon Prime Day deal, it is discounted to a very affordable price point. That's because the retailer has taken a fat $40 off its price, taking it down from $149.99 to only $109.99. That's a straight and very welcome 25% price cut. This deal is also available with free delivery, too.View Deal
And you know that the Echo Plus is a quality piece of kit as it currently sits right at the top of T3' prestigious best smart speakers buying guide, with us describing it as the "ultimate Alexa-equipped device" and noting that this 2nd-gen model "has improved hugely on the looks" of the first edition.
For even more great smart home deals be sure to check out T3's best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart security cameras, and best smart gadgets guides, which are stuffed full of top tech that is compatible with Amazon Alexa.
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
The best Alternative Amazon Prime Day sales live right now
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live now
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4