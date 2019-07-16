Amazon Prime Day: Amazon Echo Plus get's fat £40 price cut

Amazon's discounts on its own devices are always good during the Amazon Prime Day sales are always top-tier, as demonstrated once more by this big price cut on its Echo Plus smart speaker. It's the sort of discount we normally ever only see on Black Friday.

The Amazon Echo Plus is so well reviewed as it delivers Dolby play 360° audio, and comes installed with a built-in Zigbee hub that allows for the super easy control of smart home devices and music streaming. Naturally, the Plus also comes loaded with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, that allows for voice control of gadgets, media and more.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | was £139.99 | now £99.99 | Save £40

Amazon Echo Plus delivers the best audio quality in an Amazon smart speaker and here, in this tasty Amazon Prime Day deal, it is available at a new fantastically low price point. Thanks to a £40 price cut the Plus can be snapped up right now for £99.99 instead of £139.99, which is a direct 29% saving. All three colourways can be selected, too, including Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | was $149.99 | now $109.99 | Save $40

Amazon Echo Plus is the crème de la crème of Amazon's smart speakers and here, in this great Amazon Prime Day deal, it is discounted to a very affordable price point. That's because the retailer has taken a fat $40 off its price, taking it down from $149.99 to only $109.99. That's a straight and very welcome 25% price cut. This deal is also available with free delivery, too.View Deal

And you know that the Echo Plus is a quality piece of kit as it currently sits right at the top of T3' prestigious best smart speakers buying guide, with us describing it as the "ultimate Alexa-equipped device" and noting that this 2nd-gen model "has improved hugely on the looks" of the first edition.

