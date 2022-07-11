The best Prime Day headphones deals 2022: top earbuds and headphones discounts

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is here once more! It'll run from the second the clock ticks into Tuesday 12 July and run until 11:59pm on Wednesday 13 July. Looking for the best headphones? Then you're in the right place! T3 will be helping you find all the best Prime Day deals for in-ear, on-ear, over-ear, everything-ear in this hand-picked top selection.

When it comes to the best headphones you're spoiled, really, as there are not only shed loads of worthy releases to pleasure your ears with top notch audio, but shed loads of older yet quality releases that still stand the test of time.

So whether you're looking for the best headphones deals of 2022, or will be super-happy to bag a great deal on a top pair from yesteryear, we've done the heavy lifting to identify only the quality products that are genuine deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale.

We're seeing offers on some of the best wireless headphones, including the best cheap headphones, best active noise-cancelling headphones, and best travel headphones. There's a clear theme there: simply the very best headphones you can buy.

There are some genuinely astonishing deals, too, as you'll see below, with a bunch of previous T3 Awards-winning headphones on sale with as much as 50 per cent off the typical sale price. Keep an eye on this best-of page as we'll be updating it throughout Amazon Prime Day to ensure the best deals are in place for your shopping needs.

The best Prime Day headphones deals available now

UK Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These super over-ear headphones have 50% off this Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to act fast as this is one of the star deals of the sales. With superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), a great app, and ultimate comfort, few can compete with Bose's premier over-ear headphones offering.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Often touted as the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy (well, ignoring the newer XM5 model (opens in new tab)), this pair of Sony over-ears is a former T3 Awards winner. Stacks of people vouch for these headphones as being the best consumer wireless cans that you can buy, and if the Bose above don't cut it for you then the 40% off this Sony pair is a super deal.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was £219, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best earbuds that Samsung makes in our opinion, the Buds Pro have a massive discount this Amazon Prime Day that put the price under the triple-figure mark. That's a huge 55% off the list price, so if you're seeking ideal earbuds to link with your Samsung Galaxy device (or any other phone for that matter), these in-ears are an ideal option.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was £249.95, now £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If what you particularly value is audio quality then Bose's previous T3 Awards-winning in-ears deliver that with aplomb. They're also superb when it comes to active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology, too, to help cut away the outside world and let you just enjoy the music. Which sounds all the better when there's a massive 44% off the original list price. Sure, these launched in 2019, but they've stood the test of time very well indeed.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220, now £75.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another example of what a little patience can bring: Sony's previous-generation in-ears may not be quite as up-to-date as the XM4 model, but boy oh boy do they deliver big where it matters. Even so, at this price point they're a ridiculous steal, perhaps the best Amazon Prime Day deal that you'll find for in-ears, given the giant 65% off the original price.

(opens in new tab) Nothing Ear 1: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Appropriately timed discount here, as Nothing's Phone 1 reveal is also on the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you fancy some top-notch yet affordable earphones to go along with that phone pre-order, or indeed any other phone, then the £40 discount puts the price tag at a very favourable point indeed.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless: was £249.95, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another bargain siren here: Beats' popular wireless over-ears see a big price drop, taking them to half price for the Prime Day sale. We called these "the best Beats yet" after testing them and state they are the "best Beats headphones for noise cancellation", too. So now's your chance to grab a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI7 True Wireless: was £349.99, now £194 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When it comes to the upper tier of earphones, Bowers & Wilkins is one of the best brands synonymous with audiophile audio quality. The active noise-cancelling is subtle rather than super strong, however, but if it's just audio clarity you're after then this near-half-price deal is a steal. They won the T3 Awards best true wireless in 2021, which tells you everything you need to know.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX: was £449, now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're willing to splash out on your next pair of wireless headphones, then the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are a top 2022 choice. Especially with this third-off deal. Featuring B&O's telltale design language, they look just as good as they sound, while the easy-to-use smartphone app gives you plenty of control too.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser IE 300: was £259, now £124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Often touted as the best audiophile in-ear headphones on the market, Sennheiser's IE 300 are at the pinnacle of sound delivery. A niche target audience, sure, but if you're looking for wired earphones with unrivalled sound precision then the less-than-half-price Prime Day deal makes for great reading... and listening!

US Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

The lowest prices on more big-name headphones

See today's lowest prices on popular headphones

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK