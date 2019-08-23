Save up to 50% on Eastpak backpacks and bags in the Amazon End of Summer Sale

Bag yourself a deal and sack off all the other sales

Amazon End of Summer Sale: Save up to 50% on Eastpak backpacks and bags
(Image credit: Eastpak)

By

Well, Amazon has surprised us with an End of Summer Sale and plenty of deals ready and waiting to be snapped up. It's not just electrical items getting the price cut, oh no, there are discounts across everything, even backpacks and bags.

Now is the perfect time to grab a new bag, with the new school/college/university term in September.

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack, 24L, Black | was £40 | now £27 | save 32%
The Eastpak Padded Pak'r backpack is an absolute classic. We've included the Eastpak in core black colourway, but there are many more available. It's a perfect combination of style, comfort, and durability.View Deal

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack, 24L, Grey | was £40 | now £27| save 32%
Don't fancy the all black padded Eastpak Pak'r? How about the light grey version instead? It comes with the same style, comfort, and durability, just in a lighter colourway.View Deal

Eastpak Ultimate Backpack, 42L, Black | was £85 | now £47.45 | save 44%
The Eastpak Ultimate is the ideal backpack for travelling, mixing functionality and style. It's padded shoulders and back offer comfort during your adventures, while the leather bottom is a fashionable, practical addition. The large zip pockets are perfect for keeping your most important items safe.View Deal

Check out everything else in the Amazon End of Summer Sale.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.