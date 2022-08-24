Amazon drops $50 off the DJI Mavic Mini just in time for Labor Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For drone pilots looking to nab one of the best drones for beginners (opens in new tab) at a very fair price point, Amazon may just have the deal for you. Offering the DJI Mavik Mini on sale ahead of Labor Day, this cheap drone deal is a must-see for both beginners and enthusiasts alike.

On sale for $349.99 (opens in new tab), this deal saves a solid $50 on this incredible little drone. Receiving a five star rating in T3's DJI Mavic Mini review (opens in new tab), we raved that DJI's Mavic Mini "is yet another example of DJI's mastery of the drone market." It's an incredible value for the price, is super smooth and easy to control, and shoots some amazing pictures and video.

Simply put, this is one of the best DJI drone deals (opens in new tab) for the price you'll find right now. It offers the perfect starter drone for beginners, as well as great little backup drone for more skilled pilots, at an incredibly low price of entry.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Mini Drone Kit: was $399, now $349 (opens in new tab)

Savings - $50

The Mavic MIini offers a great recording platform for beginners, even if it doesn't record at 4K. Still, it's a great way to learn the craft and get used to drones before you step into something higher up.

