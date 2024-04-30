2TB of Xbox storage is now cheaper than I've seen before, but be quick

The modern age of consoles has been great all-round, with developers able to achieve spectacular graphics at high resolutions and frame rates, but there's also one problem – hard drive space.

The bolder the game, the more amount of storage space it requires. So, it has become apparent that the 512GB SSD in the Xbox Series S and even the 1TB in the Xbox Series X are just not enough to fit all the games on offer – especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and have 100s available to download.

You certainly don't want to have to regularly delete games and re-download them.

That's why the ability to expand your superfast storage is great, and thanks to an amazing deal on Amazon right now, you can even extend it by a mammoth 2TB for a whole lot less – more than 50% less, in fact.

There are some other offers around on the same card, but this is the best I've seen to date. It's also a limited time deal, so you'll need to be swift in nabbing it.

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was £514.99, now £226.99 at Amazon

The 2TB Storage Expansion Card slots into the back of your Xbox Series X or S and works exactly like the in-built SSD. That means it's just as fast and is compatible with all of the current-gen games. Check prices: Argos £279.99 | Currys £269.99

It's worth noting that an official Storage Expansion Card is the only way you can increase the storage of your Xbox Series X/S. You can plug an external hard drive into one of your console's USB ports, but that will only be able to store and run Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games – not the ones marked "Xbox Series X/S".

If you don't think you need quite as much extra storage, there are deals to be found on 512GB and 1TB cards too, from Seagate and WD_Black. They all work the exact same way – just plug them into the dedicated slot on the back of your console and away you go.